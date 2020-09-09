Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

CPL 2020: St Lucia Zouks Storm Into Summit Clash After Dismissing Guyana Amazon Warriors for 55

St Lucia Zouks thrashed Guyana Amazon Warriors by 10 wickets to reach the final of the CPL 2020 on Wednesday. In a lop-sided battle, Zouks skittled Warriors for second lowest total in CPL history - 56 - and then chased down the target in just 27 balls, to reach the summit clash, where they will be up against Trinbago Knight Riders.

Cricketnext Staff |September 9, 2020, 8:58 AM IST
St Lucia Zouks (CPL)

ALSO READ - CPL 2020: Trinbago Knight Riders Storm into Fourth Final, Beat Jamaica Tallawahs by Nine Wickets

Zouks captain Daren Sammy put Warriors into bat and every bowler chipped in with wickets, to plot the downfall of the opposition. It all started when Scott Kuggeleijn dismissed dismissed Brandon King for a nought. On the very next ball the Kiwi got the wicket of Shimron Hetmyer as well. But Nicholas Pooran denied the bowler, a hat-trick.

Pooran and the other opener, Chandrapaul Hemraj did add 14 runs together, before the former was dismissed by Mark Deyal. In the middle order, skipper Chris Green scored 11 runs, but that was never going to be enough. The entire lower batting order collapsed like a pack of cards with their last five wickets falling for just four runs. From 51/5, the Warriors collapsed to 55 all out. Apart from Kuggeleijn, Deyal, Zahir Khan and Roston Chase ended with two wickets each.

The second innings turned out to be a cakewalk for Zouks, as their openers, Rakheem Cornwall (32) and Deyal (19), finished the proceedings rather quickly. Cornwall hit three sixes and and two fours, while Deyal had four hits to the boundary.

ALSO READ - CPL 2020: Andre Russell Left Frustrated After Questionable Umpiring Decision

In the other semifinal, the dominant Trinbago Knight Riders maintained their 100% win record in the tournament after they trounced Jamaica Tallawahs by nine wickets on Tuesday to enter the final of the Caribbean League (CPL) 2020. Led by Kieron Pollard, the Knight Riders easily chased Tallawahs' small total of 107/7 with five overs to spare.

Brief Scores: St Lucia Zouks 56/0 (Cornwall 32*, Deyal 19*) beat Guyana Amazon Warriors 55 all out (Hemraj 25; Deyal 2/2, Zahir 2/12, Kuggeleijn 2/12, Chase 2/15, Nabi 1/6, Glenn 1/8) by 10 wickets

