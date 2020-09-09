CPL 2020: St Lucia Zouks Storm Into Summit Clash After Dismissing Guyana Amazon Warriors for 55
St Lucia Zouks thrashed Guyana Amazon Warriors by 10 wickets to reach the final of the CPL 2020 on Wednesday. In a lop-sided battle, Zouks skittled Warriors for second lowest total in CPL history - 56 - and then chased down the target in just 27 balls, to reach the summit clash, where they will be up against Trinbago Knight Riders.
