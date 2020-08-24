Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

Get the app

Live

ECS CYPRUS, 2020 Match 11, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 27 August, 2020

1ST INN

Riyaan CC *

64/1 (3.4)

Riyaan CC
v/s
Nicosia Tigers CC
Nicosia Tigers CC

Toss won by Nicosia Tigers CC (decided to field)

fixtures

All matches

Match 1: LUX VS CZE

upcoming
LUX LUX
CZE CZE

Rose Bowl, Southampton

28 Aug, 202020:30 IST

1st T20I: ENG VS PAK

upcoming
ENG ENG
PAK PAK

Manchester

28 Aug, 202022:30 IST

Match 2: CZE VS LUX

upcoming
CZE CZE
LUX LUX

Manchester

29 Aug, 202014:00 IST

Match 3: LUX VS BEL

upcoming
LUX LUX
BEL BEL

Manchester

29 Aug, 202017:30 IST

CPL 2020: St Lucia Zouks Survive Nicholas Pooran Scare, Beat Guyana Amazon Warriors by 10 Runs

Pooran's 49-ball 68 threatened to take the game away from the Zouks before some outstanding death bowling by Chemar Holder.

IANS |August 24, 2020, 10:50 AM IST
Zouks beat Amazon Warriors by 10 runs.

It was a game that went down to the wire, but ultimately debutant Chemar Holder kept his nerve to help St Lucia Zouks defend 13 runs of the final over to win their third consecutive match of the ongoing Caribbian Premier League.

Also Read:  Unbeaten Trinbago Knight Riders Lead Caribbean League After 1st Week

Nicholas Pooran and Sherfane Rutherford threatened to win the match for the Guyana Amazon Warriors at times, but ultimately the Zouks prevailed in a low-scoring thriller at the Brian Lara Cricket Stadium in Tarouba on Sunday.

Opting to bat, Zouks rode on a brilliant half century from Roston Chase (66 off 51 balls), followed by some handy contributions from Mohammad Nabi (27 off 24) and Javelle Green (19 off 17) as they posted a respectable total of 144/7 in their stipulated 20 overs.

Also Read: St Lucia Zouks Register Second Win, Guyana Amazon Warriors Defend CPL's Lowest Total

However, Warriors struggled in the chase right from the start and it was only Pooran who could hold the ground as he fought a lone battle by contributing 68 runs. But his efforts went in vain as his team could manage 134 runs for the loss of eight wickets in their allotted overs and went on to lose the match by 10 runs.

Brief Scores: St Lucia Zouks 144/7 in 20 overs (Roston Chase 66, Nabi 27; Imran Tahir 3-22, Odean Smith 2-33) beat Guyana Amazon Warriors 134/8 in 20 overs (Nicholas Pooran 68; Scott Kuggeleijn 3-24, Chemar Holder 2-32, Keserick Williams 2-32) by 10 runs

2018 Caribbean Premier Leaguecaribbean premier leagueCPLCPL 2020CPL LIVE SCORESNicholas Pooran

Upcoming Matches

Luxembourg T20I Tri-Series, 2020 | Match 1 | Fri, 28 Aug, 2020

CZE vs LUX
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Pakistan in England, 3 T20I Series, 2020 | 1st T20I | Fri, 28 Aug, 2020

PAK vs ENG
Manchester

Luxembourg T20I Tri-Series, 2020 | Match 2 | Sat, 29 Aug, 2020

LUX vs CZE
Manchester

Luxembourg T20I Tri-Series, 2020 | Match 3 | Sat, 29 Aug, 2020

BEL vs LUX
Manchester All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 3882 105
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5093 127
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 South Africa 3345 108
5 Australia 3518 107
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 5285 278
2 England 4564 268
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 5470 260
5 South Africa 4380 258
see more