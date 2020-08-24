CPL 2020: St Lucia Zouks Survive Nicholas Pooran Scare, Beat Guyana Amazon Warriors by 10 Runs

It was a game that went down to the wire, but ultimately debutant Chemar Holder kept his nerve to help St Lucia Zouks defend 13 runs of the final over to win their third consecutive match of the ongoing Caribbian Premier League.
Nicholas Pooran and Sherfane Rutherford threatened to win the match for the Guyana Amazon Warriors at times, but ultimately the Zouks prevailed in a low-scoring thriller at the Brian Lara Cricket Stadium in Tarouba on Sunday.
Opting to bat, Zouks rode on a brilliant half century from Roston Chase (66 off 51 balls), followed by some handy contributions from Mohammad Nabi (27 off 24) and Javelle Green (19 off 17) as they posted a respectable total of 144/7 in their stipulated 20 overs.
However, Warriors struggled in the chase right from the start and it was only Pooran who could hold the ground as he fought a lone battle by contributing 68 runs. But his efforts went in vain as his team could manage 134 runs for the loss of eight wickets in their allotted overs and went on to lose the match by 10 runs.
Brief Scores: St Lucia Zouks 144/7 in 20 overs (Roston Chase 66, Nabi 27; Imran Tahir 3-22, Odean Smith 2-33) beat Guyana Amazon Warriors 134/8 in 20 overs (Nicholas Pooran 68; Scott Kuggeleijn 3-24, Chemar Holder 2-32, Keserick Williams 2-32) by 10 runs
