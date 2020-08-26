CPL 2020: St Lucia Zouks vs Trinbago Knight Riders LIVE Streaming, When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

In the upcoming Caribbean Premier League 2020 outing scheduled for Wednesday, August 26, St Lucia Zouks will welcome Trinbago Knight Riders. The Caribbean Premier League 2020 St Lucia Zouks vs Trinbago Knight Riders fixture will be played at Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad. The St Lucia Zouks vs Trinbago Knight Riders Caribbean Premier League 2020 match is scheduled to commence at 7.30pm.
In the 13th match of the CPL 2020, the top-scoring teams will clash against each other. The Trinbago Knight Riders stand top at the CPL 2020 points table, with six points from three matches played so far in the league.
St Lucia Zouks, on the other hand, stand second in the rank table, with a score of six points from four matches. The team have lost one match, while winning three.
Caribbean Premier League 2020 St Lucia Zouks playing 11 against Trinbago Knight Riders - Andre Fletcher (wk), Kimani Melius/Rahkeem Cornwall, Mark Deyal, Roston Chase, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Javelle Glenn, Daren Sammy (C), Scott Kuggelejin, Kesrick Williams, Chemar Holder
Caribbean Premier League 2020 Trinbago Knight Riders playing 11 against St Lucia Zouks - Lendl Simmons, Sunil Narine, Colin Munro, Darren Bravo, Kieron Pollard (C), Tim Seifert (wk), Dwayne Bravo, Khary Pierre, Jayden Seales, Ali Khan, Fawad Ahmed
Where to watch the Caribbean Premier League 2020, St Lucia Zouks vs Trinbago Knight Riders match in India?
St Lucia Zouks vs Trinbago Knight Riders match will be telecast on Star Sports Network on Wednesday, August 26, at 7.30pm.
How and where to watch the Caribbean Premier League 2020, St Lucia Zouks vs Trinbago Knight Riders?
Live streaming of St Lucia Zouks vs Trinbago Knight Riders match will be available on the FanCode app and JioTV in India. The match can also be watched on Star Sports channels.
