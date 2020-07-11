Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

CPL 2020 to Begin on August 18 in Trinidad & Tobago Behind Closed Doors

The 2020 edition of the CPL will be played entirely behind closed doors from August 18 to September 20, with all matches set to take place at Trinidad & Tobago.

Cricketnext Staff |July 11, 2020, 8:49 AM IST
CPL 2020 to Begin on August 18 in Trinidad & Tobago Behind Closed Doors

The 2020 edition of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) will be played entirely behind closed doors from August 18 to September 20, with all matches set to take place at Trinidad & Tobago.

The announcement was made after the tournament received local government permission to host the tournament, which will be the first major T20 league to be played after the Covid-19 break.

"All teams and officials will be housed in one hotel and everyone will be subject to strict quarantine protocols for the first two weeks they are in the country," said a statement from CPL.

"Everyone travelling from overseas will be tested for COVID-19, before departure and then again on arrival in Trinidad Teams and officials will be put into "households" where social distancing will need to be in place. There will be smaller clusters within each household where these measures can be relaxed.

Also Read: "Retired" Pravin Tambe Set to Play Caribbean Premier League

"However, if any member of this cluster display signs of COVID-19 at any time during the tournament all members of that cluster will be expected to self-isolate for a period of 14 days from the time that a member of that group first shows symptoms."

The CPL 2020 will see a number of star players turning out, with the likes of Rashid Khan, Andre Russell, Carlos Brathwaite, Mohammad Nabi, Anrich Nortje among others picked in the draft.

48-year old spinner Pravin Tambe will become the first Indian to play in the tournament after getting picked by Trinbago Knight Riders in the draft.

CPL 2020 Full Squads

RETAINED (R) SIGNED (S) TRANSFERRED (TFR) DRAFTED (D)

JAMAICA TALLAWAHS

Andre Russell (R), S Lamichhane (D), Carlos Brathwaite (D), Rovman Powell (R, Tabraiz Shamsi (S), Glenn Phillips (R), Chadwick Walton (R), Oshane Thomas (R), Asif Ali (D), Fidel Edwards (D), Preston Mcsween (D), Andre Mccarthy (D), Nicholas Kirton (D), Jeavor Royal (D), Nkrumah Bonner (D), V Permaul (D), V Permaul (D)

ST LUCIA ZOUKS

Rilee Rossouw (S), Mohammad Nabi (D), Daren Sammy (R), Colin Ingram (R), Andre Fletcher (R), Kesrick Williams (R), Anrich Nortje (S), Chemar Holder (D), Obed Mccoy (R), Rahkeem Cornwall (R), Mark Deyal (D), Noor Ahmad (S), Kimani Melius (S), Leniko Boucher (D), Kavem Hodge (R), Javelle Glen (D), Saad Bin Zafar (D)

TRINBAGO KNIGHT RIDERS

Dwayne Bravo (R), Kieron Pollard (R), Sunil Narine (R), Colin Munro (R), Fawad Ahmed (S), Darren Bravo (R), Lendl Simmons (R), Khary Pierre (R), Tim Seifert (S), Sikandar Raza (D)¸ Anderson Phillip (D), Pravin Tambe (D), Jayden Seales (S), Amir Jangoo (R), Tion Webster (R), Akeal Hosein (R), Muhammad Ali Khan (R)

ST KITTS & NEVIS PATRIOTS

Chris Lynn (S), Ben Dunk (D), Evin Lewis (R), Fabian Allen (R), R Van Der Dussen (S), Sohail Tanvir (S), Ish Sodhi (S), Sheldon Cotterell (R), Denesh Ramdin (Tfr), Rayad Emrit (R), Dennis Bulli (D), Alzarri Joseph (R), Joshua De Silva (D), Dominic Drakes (R), Colin Archibald (D), Jon Russ Jaggesar (D), Sunny Sohal (D)

BARBADOS TRIDENTS

Rashid Khan (S), Jason Holder (R), Marcus Stonis (S), Harry Gurney (R), Alex Hales (D), Johnson Charles (R), Shai Hope (R), Hayden Walsh, Jr (R), Ashley Nurse (R), Jonathan Carter (R), Raymon Reifer (R), Kyle Mayers (D), Joshua Bishop (D), Nyeem Young (S), Justin Greaves (R), R Gurbaz (D), Shayan Jahangir (D)

GUYANA AMAZON WARRIORS

Imran Tahir (R), Nicholas Pooran (R), Brandon King (R), Ross Taylor (S), Shimron Hetmyer (R), Chris Green (R), Qais Ahmad (S), Keemo Paul (R), S Rutherford (R), Romario Shepherd (R), Naveen Ul Haq (D), Chandrapul Hemraj (R), Kevin Sinclair (S), Ashmeade Nedd (D), Odean Smith (R), Anthony Bramble (R), Jasdeep Singh (D)

