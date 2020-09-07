CPL 2020: Trinbago Knight Riders Get Tenth Win On The Trot, Jamaica Tallawahs Implode Against Zouks

Trinbago Knight Riders thumped St Kitts and Nevis Patriots by nine wickets to register their tenth consecutive win of the Caribbean Premier League 2020.
The Knights were on a roll the day before against St Lucia Zouks and it seemed that they are in no mood to concede the dominance that they have gained this season so far.
Trinbago not only bundled out the opposition for a meagre total of 77 but chased that down with almost nine overs to spare.
The Knights were powered by their spinners on a slow track. Despite having the likes of Chris Lynn and Ewin Lewis at the top, the Patriots were on the defensive right from the start. They were reduced to 54 for six in the 12th over. Thanks to Fawad Ahmed who registered the figures of four for 21. Akeal Hosain too chipped in with a couple of wickets.
In reply, Knights never looked in trouble. Tion Webster smashed 41 off 33 as Trinbago ran away with the game with ease.
Brief score: Trinbago Knight Riders 78 for 1 (Webster 41*) beat St Kitts & Nevis Patriots 77 (Ramdin 19, Ahmed 4-21, Hosein 2-25) by nine wickets
Jamaica Tallawahs Choke Under Pressure
Jamica Tallawahs threw away an easy win as they went down to St Lucia Zouks by 11 runs in another fixture of Caribbean Premier League.
Chasing 146 for a win, Tallawahs looked all set for a big win as they were 84/0 at the end of the 12th over. But their innings imploded from that point as they went onto lose nine wickets for just 50 runs.
Afghanistan born Chinaman Zakir Khan and West Indies' 22-year old leg spinner Javelle Glenn combined to share six wickets between themselves to derail the chase.
Earlier in the day, the Zouks were led by another Afghani Najibullah Zadran who scored 35 off 25 balls and was supported by the likes of Rahkeem Cornwall (32) and Windies international Roston Chase(32) as they posted a total of 145 for six in their allotted 20 overs.
Brief Scores: St Lucia Zouks 145 for 6 (Zadran 35, Cornwall 32, Mujeeb 2-28) beat Jamaica Tallawahs 134 for 9 (Phillips 49, Glen 3-16, Khan 3-25) by 11 runs
