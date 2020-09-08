Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

CPL 2020: Trinbago Knight Riders Storm into Fourth Final, Beat Jamaica Tallawahs by Nine Wickets

In the final, they will play the winners of the Guyana Amazon Warriors vs St Lucia Zouks match.

Cricketnext Staff |September 8, 2020, 11:18 PM IST
CPL 2020: Trinbago Knight Riders Storm into Fourth Final, Beat Jamaica Tallawahs by Nine Wickets

The dominant Trinbago Knight Riders maintained their 100% win record in the tournament after they trounced Jamaica Tallawahs by nine wickets on Tuesday to enter the final of the Caribbean League (CPL) 2020.

Led by Kieron Pollard, the Knight Riders easily chased Tallawahs' small total of 107/7 with five overs to spare.

Opting to bowl first, Knight Riders got off to a very good start with Akeal Hosein taking three early wickets and running through top order. The Knight Riders continued to dominate and were also handed a stroke of luck when when Andre Russell was wrongly given out.

Tallawahs, who lost four wickets inside five overs, never recovered from a horror start as they managed just 107/7.

Knight Riders opener Lendl Simmons top-scored with an unbeaten 54 off 44. The Windies batsman stitched a 97-run stand with Tion Webster, who made 44 off 43 not out.

Mujeeb Ur Rahman got the lone wicket for Tallawahs, that of Sunil Narine.

In the final, they will play the winners of the Guyana Amazon Warriors vs St Lucia Zouks match.

The Knight Riders winning streak has been extended to 11, including three against Tallawahs. This is also their fourth CPL final, having won it in 2015, 2017 and 2018.

