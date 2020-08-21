CPL 2020: Trinbago Knight Riders Maintain Winning Run, Defending Champs Barbados Tridents Slump to Big Defeat

Trinbago Knight Riders made sure that they won their second consecutive game of CPL 2020 with a seven-wicket win over Jamaica Tallawahs in Match 6 on Thursday. Tallawahs batted first and were restricted to 135/8 in their allotted 20 overs. Opener Glenn Phillips scored 58 off 42 balls, apart from him, Andre Russell came up with an uncharacteristic 26-ball 25 and it reflected on the scorecard.
In the chase, Knights were powered by Sunil Narine and Colin Munro's brilliant batting displays. Tallawahs were fancying their chances when the Knights were reduced to 0/1 but a solid stand between Narine (53) and Munro (49) made sure Tallawahs didn't make any further inroads.
Brief Scores: Trinbago Knight Riders 136/3 (Narine 53, Munro 49*, DM Bravo 14; Mujeeb 1/13, Edwards 1/19, Lamichhane 1/30) beat Jamaica Tallawahs 135/8 (Phillips 58, Russell 25, Asif 22; Seales 2/21, Ali Khan 2/25, Fawad 1/18, Narine 1/19) by 7 wickets
ALSO READ - 'At No Point Did I Feel Intimidated by Virat Kohli' - Kesrick Williams Recalls 'Notebook' Battle
Easy win for Zouks in a rain-curtailed game
In a rain-affected game, St. Lucia Zouks defeated defending champions Barbados Tridents by seven wickets. It was an easy win for Darren Sammy's men after a revised target of 47 was set due to rain. The side comfortably chased that down in 4.1 overs thanks to an unbeaten 16 from Andre Fletcher. He was ably supported by Afghanistan's star all-rounder Mohammad Nabi who scored 15 runs in just six balls. Earlier Barbados had posted 131/7 when the rain arrived. Opening batter Johnson Charles top-scored with 35 off 19 balls while skipper Jason Holder scored 27.
ALSO READ - CPL 2020: Shimron Hetmyer, Keemo Paul Shine in Guyana Victory, Jamaica Beat St Lucia
Brief Scores: St Lucia Zouks 50/3 (Fletcher 16*, Nabi 15, Cornwall 14; Rashid 2/24, Reifer 1/13) beat Barbados Tridents 131/7 (Charles 35, Holder 27, Hope 19; Chase 2/8, Kuggeleijn 2/28, Nabi 1/19, Deyal 1/3) by 7 wickets (DLS target 47 off 5 overs)
Live Score, News & WC 2019 Updates
CPL 2020: Trinbago Knight Riders Maintain Winning Run, Defending Champs Barbados Tridents Slump to Big Defeat
Trinbago Knight Riders and St Lucia Zouks registered easy wins in their respective CPL 2020 games.
Upcoming Matches
Luxembourg T20I Tri-Series, 2020 | Match 1 | Fri, 28 Aug, 2020
CZE vs LUXRose Bowl, Southampton
Pakistan in England, 3 T20I Series, 2020 | 1st T20I | Fri, 28 Aug, 2020
PAK vs ENGManchester
Luxembourg T20I Tri-Series, 2020 | Match 2 | Sat, 29 Aug, 2020
LUX vs CZEManchester
Luxembourg T20I Tri-Series, 2020 | Match 3 | Sat, 29 Aug, 2020
BEL vs LUXManchester All Fixtures
Team Rankings