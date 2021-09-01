CPL 2021: After Win Over Saint Lucia Kings, Trinbago Knight Riders Move to Second Spot in Table

Trinbago Knight Riders registered a 27-run win against Saint Lucia Kings on Tuesday to move up to the second spot in CPL 2021. The Kings won the toss and opted to field, and had full control over the game for the first half of the innings. But a late surge from Keiron Pollard and Tim Seifert changed the complexion of the game and helped the team reach 158 in their 20 overs.

Along with Kieron Pollard the pair put on 78 runs from 44 balls to help post a competitive total.

Just like the TKR innings, the Kings struggled to find any momentum in the first half of their reply amidst some exceptional and parsimonious bowling from Sunil Narine and Akeal Hosein that left them needing an unlikely 82 runs from 36 balls.

Come the chase, Andre Fletcher played a fine lone hand for the Kings, but Trinbago bowlers didn’t give much away and other batsmen struggled to get going. Faf du Plessis, skipper of the side, could only manage to score 14 from 24 balls, which put pressure on other batsmen as well. It was Fletcher’s 55 ball 81 which somehow helped them cross 130 in the end.

Despite his efforts, three wickets by the tournament’s top wicket-taker Ravi Rampaul ensured no one was able to stick with him to chase down the TKR total. Sri Lanka’s Isuru Uduana too returned with two wickets, as Kings were completely outclassed in the match. Akeal Hosein and Sunil Narine came up with miserly spells too.

As far as bowling for Kings is concerned, Kesrick Williams impressed with his 4/24, but his efforts went in vain.

Brief Scores: Trinbago Knight Riders 158/7 (Pollard 41, Seifert 37; Rampaul 3/34, Udana 2/32) beat Saint Lucia Kings 131/7 (Fletcher 81*, Du Plessis 15; Williams 4/24, Joseph 1/23) by 27 runs

