CPL 2021 | Date, Time, Venue, Match Timings, Complete Schedule, Squads – All You Need to Know About Caribbean Premier League

The ninth season of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) is set to kick-start on Thursday, August 26, with defending champions Trinbago Knight Riders taking on the Guyana Amazon Warriors in the tournament opener. Prior to the start of the league, several adjustments in the venue and the schedule were made to avoid the overlap between the second leg of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 and CPL.

Much like last year, the entire tournament will take place at two venues – Trinidad and Tobago – due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Only 50 per cent of spectators will be allowed in the matches and they will have to be fully vaccinated.

In the Group stage of the tournament, six teams – Guyana Amazon Warriors, Barbados Royals, St Lucia Kings, Trinbago Knight Riders, St Kitts and Nevis Patriots and Jamaica Tallawahs – will square off against each other twice in a home and away game. The top four teams in CPL 2021 table will qualify for the semifinals and the summit clash is scheduled to take place on September 15, two days before the resumption of IPL.

From date, time, venue to match timings, full squads and schedule; here is everything you need to know about CPL 2021:

Updated squads of all six teams:

Trinbago Knight Riders: Kieron Pollard(c), Tim Seifert(w), Jayden Seales, Ali Khan, Lendl Simmons, Darren Bravo, Ravi Rampaul, Khary Pierre, Sunil Narine, Colin Munro, Anderson Phillip, Tion Webster, Akeal Hosein, Isuru Udana, Leonardo Julien, Yasir Shah, Denesh Ramdin

Guyana Amazon Warriors: Nicholas Pooran(w/c), Mohammad Hafeez, Anthony Bramble, Kevin Sinclair, Imran Tahir, Waqar Salamkheil, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Ashmead Nedd, Nial Smith, Naveen-ul-Haq, Gudakesh Motie, Shoaib Malik, Brandon King, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Shimron Hetmyer,

Saint Lucia Kings: Faf du Plessis(c), Andre Fletcher (w), Wahab Riaz, Jeavor Royal, Keron Cottoy, Rahkeem Cornwall, Obed McCoy, Mark Deyal, Roston Chase, Javelle Glen, Alzarri Joseph, Kesrick Williams, Kadeem Alleyne, Samit Patel, Tim David, Keemo Paul, Usman Qadir,

Jamaica Tallawahs: Rovman Powell(c), Chadwick Walton(w), Haider Ali, Chris Green, Shamarh Brooks, Qais Ahmad, Abhijai Mansingh, Joshua James, Fidel Edwards, Veerasammy Permaul, Migael Pretorius, Kirk McKenzie, Kennar Lewis, Andre Russell, Carlos Brathwaite, Jason Mohammed, Ryan Persaud,

Barbados Royals: Jason Holder(c), Shai Hope(w), Johnson Charles, Glenn Phillips, Hayden Walsh Jr., Raymon Reifer, Justin Greaves, Mohammad Amir, Thisara Perera, Azam Khan, Kyle Mayers, Oshane Thomas, Ashley Nurse, Smit Patel, Nyeem Young, Joshua Bishop, Jake Lintott

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots: Rayad Emrit(c), Fabian Allen, Jon-Russ Jaggesar, Dominic Drakes, Devon Thomas, Colin Archibald, Mikyle Louis, Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis, Dwayne Bravo, Sheldon Cottrell, Asif Ali, Ravi Bopara, Fawad Ahmed, Paul van Meekeren, Joshua Da Silva, Sherfane Rutherford, Naseem Shah

Complete schedule and match timings:

Thursday, August 26: Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Trinbago Knight Riders (7:30 pm IST)

Friday, August 27: Barbados Royals vs St Kitts & Nevis Patriots (4:30 am IST) and Jamaica Tallawahs vs St Lucia Kings (7:30 pm IST)

Saturday, August 28: Trinbago Knight Riders vs Barbados Royals (4:30 am IST) and Guyana Amazon Warriors vs St Kitts & Nevis Patriots (7:30 pm IST)

Sunday, August 29: Jamaica Tallawahs vs Barbados Royals (12:00 am IST) and St Lucia Kings vs Trinbago Knight Riders (7:30 pm IST)

Monday, August 30: St Kitts & Nevis Patriots vs Guyana Amazon Warriors (12:00 am IST)

Tuesday, August 31: Trinbago Knight Riders vs St Lucia Kings (07:30 pm IST)

Wednesday, September 1: Barbados Royals vs Jamaica Tallawahs (4:30 am) and Trinbago Knight Riders vs Guyana Amazon Warriors (07:30 pm IST)

Thursday, September 2: Jamaica Tallawahs vs St Kitts & Nevis Patriots (04:30 am IST) and St Lucia Kings vs Guyana Amazon Warriors (07:30 pm IST)

Friday, September 3: St Kitts & Nevis Patriots vs Barbados Royals (04:30 am IST)

Saturday, September 4: St Lucia Kings vs St Kitts & Nevis Patriots (07:30 pm IST)

Sunday, September 5: Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Barbados Royals (12:00 am IST) and St Kitts & Nevis Patriots vs St Lucia Kings (07:30 pm IST)

Monday, September 6: Trinbago Knight Riders vs Jamaica Tallawahs (12:00 am IST)

Tuesday, September 7: Jamaica Tallawahs vs Trinbago Knight Riders (07:30 pm IST)

Wednesday, September 8: Barbados Royals vs Guyana Amazon Warriors (04:40 am IST) and St Kitts & Nevis Patriots vs Jamaica Tallawahs (07:30 pm IST)

Thursday, September 9: Guyana Amazon Warriors vs St Lucia Kings (4:30 am IST) and Barbados Royals vs Trinbago Knight Riders (07:30 pm IST)

Friday, September 10: St Lucia Kings vs Jamaica Tallawahs (04:30 am IST)

Saturday, September 11: St Lucia Kings vs Barbados Royals (07:30 pm IST)

Sunday, September 12: Jamaica Tallawahs vs Guyana Amazon Warriors (12:00 am IST) and Trinbago Knight Riders vs St Kitts & Nevis Patriots (04:30 am IST) and Barbados Royals vs St Lucia Kings (07:30 pm IST)

Monday, September 13: Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Jamaica Tallawahs (12:00 am IST) and St Kitts & Nevis Patriots vs Trinbago Knight Riders (04:30 am IST)

Tuesday, September 14: Semi-final 1 (07:30 pm IST)

Wednesday, September 15: Semi-final 2 (04:30 am IST) and Final: 7:30 pm (IST)

CPL 2021 telecast:

The Star Sports Network (Star Sports 1/1 HD and Star Sports 1 Hindi/1 Hindi HD) has the broadcasting rights for CPL 2021.

CPL 2021 Live-Stream:

Disney+Hotstar has the streaming rights for CPL 2021, fans can also catch the live action from the T20 event on the Fan code app.

