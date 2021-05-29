- 3rd ODI - 28 May, 2021Match Ended286/6(50.0) RR 5.72
SL
BAN189/10(42.3) RR 4.45
Sri Lanka beat Bangladesh by 97 runs
- 2nd ODI - 25 May, 2021Match Ended246/10(48.1) RR 5.11
BAN
SL141/9(40.0) RR 3.53
Bangladesh beat Sri Lanka by 103 runs (D/L method)
CPL 2021: India U-19 World Cup Winner Smit Patel to Play For Barbados Trident
Smit Patel represented Gujarat, Goa, Tripura and more recently Baroda in Indian domestic cricket and also played in this year's Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy as well.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: May 29, 2021, 7:41 AM IST
India U-19 world cup winner Smit Patel has been named in Barbados Trident squad for the upcoming Caribbean Premier League 2021. Patel, a wicketkeeper-batter, struck an unbeaten fifty in an unbroken century stand with his U-19 captain Unmukt Chand as India beat Australia to win the final in Townsville in 2012.
He represented Gujarat, Goa, Tripura and more recently Baroda in Indian domestic cricket and also played in this year’s Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy as well.
The 28-year-old has played 28 T20s so far and scored 708 runs including four fifties and has 24 dismissals to his name. Listed in the Tridents roster as Major League Cricket player meaning, he will also be part of the upcoming American cricket league as well.
The Indian cricketer joins the likes of Chris Morris, Jason Holder, Thisara Perera, Mohammad Amir in the Tridents squad.
Tridents have won CPL twice in their history – in 2014 and 2019.
Overall, 101 cricketers were picked by six teams for CPL 2021 with each of them except Guyana Warriors comprising 17 players. Warriors squad will be made up of 16 players.
Several big names from the world of cricket including Faf du Plessis, Shakib Al Hasan, Shoaib Malik, Morris, Mohammad Hafeez, Wahab Ria among others will be part of the tournament this time around.
This year will be CPL’s ninth season and it will be played between August 28 and September 19 with all the matches to be played in Saint Kitts and Nevis.
Barbados Tridents Squad: Chris Morris, Jason Holder, Thisara Perera, Mohammad Amir, Johnson Charles, Shai Hope, Oshane Thomas, Kyle Mayers, Hayden Walsh Jr, Azam Khan, Raymon Reifer, Justin Greaves, Ashley Nurse, Shafiqullah Ghafari, Nyeem Young, Joshua Bishop, Smit Patel
Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|2914
|121
|2
|New Zealand
|2166
|120
|3
|England
|3493
|109
|4
|Australia
|1844
|108
|5
|Pakistan
|2247
|94
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|New Zealand
|2054
|121
|2
|Australia
|2945
|118
|3
|India
|3344
|115
|4
|England
|3100
|115
|5
|South Africa
|2137
|107
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6088
|277
|2
|India
|6811
|272
|3
|New Zealand
|6048
|263
|4
|Pakistan
|7818
|261
|5
|Australia
|5930
|258
|FULL Ranking