CPL 2021: Kennar Lewis Takes Jamaica Tallawahs to Comfortable Win

Team Jamaica Tallawahs won their second match in the CPL 2021, after they beat Barbados Royals by six wickets on Wednesday. After opting to bat first Royals scored a decent 151. Pakistani Azam Khan was the star of their innings and smashed a brilliant 50 from 30 balls. His innings included five fours and three sixes, and was supported well by Glenn Phillips, who scored a brisk 31.

Towards the end of the innings, Joshua Philip, with the help of two sixes, scored 18 from 8 balls. This was a good recovery from Barbados, who were reeling at 30-4 at one stage in the sixth over. Migael Pretorius was the wrecker-in-chief for Jamaica, who claimed 4/45 in the innings. Fidel Edwards too returned with two wickets in the innings.

Come the chase, Jamaica achieved the target with ease, with 16 balls and six wickets to spare. It all started at the top of the order, with opener Kennar Lewis smashing 89 from 53 balls. He hit nine fours and five sixes. But there were two quick wickets that fell in the middle order.

That was when Shamarh Brooks stepped up and stitched a match-winning partnership with Lewis, to take his side home.

As far as Barbados bowling is concerned, it was Joshua Philip who impressed the most with his 3/20. Other bowlers didn’t quite look in rhythm.

In another match, Trinbago Knight Riders registered a 27-run win against Saint Lucia Kings on Tuesday to move up to the second spot in CPL 2021. The Kings won the toss and opted to field, and had full control over the game for the first half of the innings. But a late surge from Keiron Pollard and Tim Seifert changed the complexion of the game and helped the team reach 158 in their 20 overs.

Brief Scores: Jamaica Tallawahs 155/4 (Lewis 89, Brooks 47; Bishop 3/20, Holder 1/44) beat Barbados Royals 151/8 (Azam 50, Phillips 31; Pretorius 4/45, Edwards 2/32) by six wickets.

