CPL 2021: No Pravin Tambe This Year; Andre Russell, Nicholas Pooran Retained

Andre Russell has been retained against all odds at Jamaica Tallawahs, meanwhile Dwayne Bravo has been traded to St Kitts and Nevis Patriots. This and much more were brought to notice as Cricket West Indies made public all the transfer and retention ahead of the CPL 2021. According to a report in ESPN Cricinfo, Russell who is among the high profile retainers had earlier said that Tallawahs are a weird franchise but this didn’t stop them from retaining him. He reportedly even told the press that 2020 will be his last season with the franchise.

Dwayne Bravo Moves to St Kitts & Nevis Patriots

Meanwhile Bravo has been traded from Trinbago Knight Riders. He will be reunited with coach Simon Helmot with whom he had won the trophy earlier in 2015.

“At this stage in my career, I needed a new challenge, which is to work with the young talent for the benefit of Cricket West Indies,” Bravo had said in a statement that was released by TKR. “Also becoming part of a new franchise SKNP will provide me with a new challenge in the CPL. I want to thank TKR for respecting my wishes and for all their support over the years. I also appreciate everything they have done for Trinidad & Tobago in general.”

Pravin Tambe Out

Meanwhile the defending champions Trinbago has left their core intact. They have retained the spinners: Sunil Narine, Khary Pierre and Akeal Hosein. But dropped NZ batter Tim Seifert. India’s Pravin Tambe, who was the oldest CPL debutante at 48, has been released.

Nicholas Pooran Retained

One of the sensations of T20 batting, Nicholas Pooran had slammed a century at CPL last year off just 45 balls. That knock was enough to keep him at Amazon Guyana Warriors. Although the franchise will have a new skipper for sure, they have the likes of Windies opener Brendon King and SA veteran spinner Imran Tahir in their ranks.

St. Lucia Zouks Hand Sammy New Role

After Darren Sammy stepped down from the position of captain, there will be a new skipper at the franchise. Sammy has led the team to CPL final last year. He has also taken up a job of coach at PSL franchise Peshawar Zalmi. He has been given the role of ‘T20 cricket consultant and brand ambassador’.

