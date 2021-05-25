CPL 2021: Pakistan's Mohammad Aamir to Play for Barbados; Shoaib Malik Returns to Guyana

Pakistan pacer Mohammad Aamir and legendary batter Shoaib Malik will be turning up at this year’s CPL 2021 which will be played entirely at St Kitts and Nevis. Meanwhile Nepal spinner Sandip Lamichhane has also been acquired. While Aamir will play for Barbados Tridents, Malik returns to Amazon Guyana Warriors. Lamichhane will play for Trinbago Knight Riders who are the defending champions.

Meanwhile Andre Russell has been retained against all odds at Jamaica Tallawahs, meanwhile Dwayne Bravo has been traded to St Kitts and Nevis Patriots. This and much more were brought to notice as Cricket West Indies made public all the transfer and retention ahead of the CPL 2021. According to a report in ESPN Cricinfo, Russell who is among the high profile retainers had earlier said that Tallawahs are a weird franchise but this didn’t stop them from retaining him. He reportedly even told the press that 2020 will be his last season with the franchise.

Dwayne Bravo Moves to St Kitts & Nevis Patriots

Meanwhile Bravo has been traded from Trinbago Knight Riders. He will be reunited with coach Simon Helmot with whom he had won the trophy earlier in 2015.

“At this stage in my career, I needed a new challenge, which is to work with the young talent for the benefit of Cricket West Indies,” Bravo had said in a statement that was released by TKR. “Also becoming part of a new franchise SKNP will provide me with a new challenge in the CPL. I want to thank TKR for respecting my wishes and for all their support over the years. I also appreciate everything they have done for Trinidad & Tobago in general.”

Pravin Tambe Out

Meanwhile the defending champions Trinbago has left their core intact. They have retained the spinners: Sunil Narine, Khary Pierre and Akeal Hosein. But dropped NZ batter Tim Seifert. India’s Pravin Tambe, who was the oldest CPL debutante at 48, has been released.

