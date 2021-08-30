CPL 2021: Patriots Complete Hat-trick of Wins, Kings Open Account

An unbeaten 59 from Sherfane Rutherford guided St Kitts and Nevis Patriots to a six-wicket win over Guyana Amazon Warriors for their third straight triumph of the ongoing Caribbean Premier League on Sunday. With this win, Patriots have maintained their stranglehold over the top spot in the standings having so far collected six points in three matches.

After opting to bat first, Warriors’ innings was powered by opener Mohammed Hafeez’s 70 off 59 and a quickfire 35-ball 52 from Shimron Hetmyer. They posted a decent 166/3 with Paul van Meekeren the pick of Patriots bowlers finishing with figures of 2/23 from four overs.

In reply, Patriots started well with their opening pair of Devon Smith and Evin Lewis adding 69 runs in nine overs. However, they lost three quick wickets to slip from 69/0 to 77/3 before Rutherford and captain Dwayne Bravo put the chase back on the track. They chased down the target with four deliveries to spare.

Earlier, Saint Lucia Kings defeated Trinbago Knight Riders by five runs to bounce back after starting CPL 2021 with a crushing defeat. Put in to bat first at the Warner Park, Kings started well with their openers Rahkeem Cornwall and Andre Fletcher adding 51 runs in 5.4 overs.

Their departure triggered a collapse as from 51/0, they were reduced to 69/4 in the space of four overs. Tim David then struck 43 off 32 while Keemo Paul scored a handy 12 not out to help them to 157/5.

Riders were quite slow off the blocks and were jolted early when Roston Chase got rid of Tion Webster on 18. A handy partnership followed between Lendl Simmons (25) and Colin Munro (40*). However, they failed to keep up with the required scoring rate with Tim Seifert launching a late bid, belting an unbeaten 40 off 16.

It wasn’t enough as Riders finished at 152/3 in 20 overs.

