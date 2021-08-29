CPL 2021: Raymon Reifer All-round Show Takes Barbados Royals to First Win

Team Barbados Royals registered their first win in CPL 2021 after they got the better of Jamaica Tallawahs on Saturday. Their new recruit Glenn Phillips was the star with the bat having scored 56 from 46 balls, after they opted to bat first. Come the second innings, Tallawahs were no match to their counterparts, as they lost four wickets inside the Powerplay.

At the start of the match, the Royals came up with a change at the top, with Shai Hope partnering Johnson Charles — and the duo put up an opening stand of 32. But after Hope was dismissed, Royals’ innings derailed a bit and were reduced to 48/3. In fact, at a crucial juncture, Glenn Phillips was dropped on 2. But later with Raymon Reifer, he had a strong 79-run partnership, which took them to 161 eventually. Reifer managed to score a quickfire 31 and remained unbeaten.

Later, Carlos Braithwaite and Shamarh Brooks threatened to bring Jamaica back into the game with a 66-run partnership but a double strike from Reifer got rid of Braithwaite and Andre Russell in the same over.

Despite some late blows from Miguel Pretorius that made the last few overs interesting there was always too much for the Tallawahs to do once Russell had departed.

But Reifer once again stepped up, this time with the ball, and returned with figures of 3/31, to put his team on top. He was ably supported by Perera, who bagged 2/17 in his overs. Both his wickets came in the last over, which pushed back Jamaica even further. Brooks was the highest-scorer for Jamaica with 47, while Brathwaite score 29.

Barbados Royals 161/5 (Phillips 56*, Reifer 31*; Reifer 3/25, Perera 2/17) beat Jamaica Tallawahs 146/9(Brooks 47, Braithwaite 29*; Permaul 2/15, Powell 1/21) by 15 runs

