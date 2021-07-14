CPL 2021 Rescheduled in Consultation With BCCI; Tournament to Kick-Off on Aug 26

The Caribbean Premier League has been rescheduled in consultation with BCCI so that the tournament doesn’t overlap with IPL 2021. It will now kick off on August 26, earlier it was scheduled for two days later that is on Aug 28. The tournament will now run till September 15—the day of the final—with semi-finals taking place on September 14. The opening match will be played between Guyana Amazon Warriors taking on Trinbago Knight Riders.

Earlier, the BCCI had to call off the IPL midway after a number of players started testing positive for Coronavirus with the tournament now taking place in UAE from September 19.

The BCCI was trying to convince Cricket West Indies to advance the start of the Caribbean Premier League by a week or 10 days to ensure a seamless bubble-to-bubble transfer of players for the IPL‘s resumption in the UAE come September.

“We are in talks with Cricket West Indies. We are hoping that if CPL can be finished a few days in advance, it would help in bubble to bubble transfer of all players to Dubai and in time to complete the mandatory three-day quarantine," a BCCI source, privy to the development, had told PTI earlier.

If the BCCI and CWI had failed to reach an agreement over dates, some of the biggest players would have missed the initial few matches or may be the first half of the IPL. The big names involved in both the T20 leagues are Mumbai Indians’ five-time IPL-winning influential all-rounder Kieron Pollard, the swashbuckling Chris Gayle, seasoned all-rounder Dwayne Bravo, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Nicholas Pooran, Fabien Allen, Keemo Paul, Sunil Narine and Trinidad and Tobago coach Brendon McCullum, who is also at the helm of affairs in Kolkata Knight Riders.

(With agencies)

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here