CPL 2021: Sheldon Cottrel Smashes Last Ball Six as St Kitts & Nevis Patriots Beat Barbados Royals

Sheldon Cottrell smashed a six with four required off the last ball as St Kitts & Nevis Patriots maintained their unbeaten start to the 2021 Caribbean Premier League with a stunning win over Barbados Royals. Barbados thus suffered their fourth defeat of the tournament.

Chasing 161, Patriots were 98 for 6 and then 127 for 7, seemed set for a loss. However, Dominic Drakes (28 off 15) and Cottrell (20* off 7) gave them a stunning finish. With 10 required off the final over, Ashley Nurse bowled Drakes but Cottrell finished it with a six.

The Patriots had won the toss and opted to bowl, taking wickets at regular intervals as the Barbados Royals posted 160-8, with Smit Patel, on debut, top scoring with 54.

In the chase, Chris Gayle made 42 off 39, the highest score of the innings.

Royals made a steady start with the bat, Johnson Charles and Patel steadying after the early dismissal of Shai Hope. While Patel made the highest score of the match,captain Jason Holder later made a quick cameo of 19 runs from his 7 balls.

Dwayne Bravo, picked up four wickets for 26 runs and kept Barbados in check. There were also impressive contributions with the ball from fast bowlers Cottrell and Netherlands international Paul van Meekeren.

St Kitts & Nevis Patriots lost Evin Lewis in the Powerplay before Devon Thomas and Gayle rebuilt. Debutant wrist spinner Jake Lintott made valuable inroads by first dismissing Gayle, and then the dangerous Sherfane Rutherford two balls later.

20 year old Nyeem Young dismissed the rest of the middle order and it seemed like the Patriots would not be able to chase the target. However the late onslaught from Drakes and Cottrell with the bat ensured St Kitts & Nevis Patriots maintained their superb start to the tournament.

St Kitts & Nevis Patriots remain top of the CPL league table with five wins out of five.

Brief scores: St Kitts & Nevis Patriots 163/8 (Gayle 42, Drakes 28; Young 3/26, Lintott 2/28) beat Barbados Royals 160/8 (Patel 54, Charles 30; Bravo 4/26, van Meekeren 2/36) by two wickets.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here