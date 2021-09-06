CPL 2021: Sherfane Rutherford Fumes After Being Run-out Due To Mix Up

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots’ Sherfane Rutherford is the second-highest scorer in the ongoing Caribbean Premier League. From seven innings, he has made 201 at an average of 40.20. It was during the latest fixture against St Lucia Kings in Basseterre, the middle-order batsman was dismissed in an unpredictable way. The Patriots, who won the toss and opted to bat, lost their top-order cheaply and were struggling at 28/3.

That’s when in-form Rutherford walked to the crease. His side’s hopes were understandably pinned on him given he has scored three fifties this season. Rutherford was accompanied by opener Devon Thomas but only for a brief stand. Thomas perished for a 19, leaving his team’s scoreboard showing 52/4. Later, Asif Ali joined Rutherford to partner.

During the 10th over, Rutherford sought a second run that was not reciprocated by Ali resulting in a simple run-out at the non-striker’s end. Rutherford had managed to reach the other end, but with Ali holding his ground firmly, it turned out to be a suicidal attempt for the Guyanese cricketer. Rutherford was visibly displeased with the mix up that happened around the halfway mark of his team’s innings. He had to walk back after failing to add much to the Patriots’ tally. As he walked back to the pavilion, he lost his cool, furiously throwing all of his cricketing gears.

Patriots were restricted by the Kings for an unimposing 118 all-out with Jeavor Royal emerging as the chief of the bowling attack. The Kings got off to a horrible start at the beginning of their chase, losing Andre Fletcher in the very first ball of the innings. They found respite with Roston Chase to reach their target of 119. The Kings have now claimed their third consecutive victory of the tournament.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here