CPL 2021: SLK’s Andre Fletcher Smashes ‘No-Look’ Six, Leaves Fans Amazed! Check Reactions Here

The Caribbean Premier League (CPL) consists of big hitters and maximums are smashed on a daily basis in the action-packed league.However, to up the ante, Saint Lucia Kings (SLK) Andre Fletcher has just left the opposition and cricketing fans baffled by smashing a no-look six. We have seen a no-look shot in football,but a no-look six -that’s extraordinary talent. In the clash between Saint Lucia Kings and Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR), the ‘Spiceman’, a -nickname given to Fletcher by his teammates, produced an absolute piece of magic by hitting a ‘no-look’ six against TKR.

Fletcher has a mean strike and once the Spiceman gets going, there is no stopping the ball from crossing the boundary by any means. On this particular occasion on August 29, Fletcher scored 28 runs off 25 deliveries, consisting of three maximums, with one of them being the ‘spectacular’.

TKR won the toss and opted to bowl against SLK. In the fifth over of the match, Sri Lanka pacer Isuru Udana was given the responsibility to bowl, but got hammered with back-to-back sixes by Fletcher. Despite bowling a good length ball, Fletcher smashed a no-look six over deep mid-wicket. The Spiceman didn’t even look at the ball while playing the stroke. Take a look:

Here are some of the reactions to Fletcher’s ‘no-look’ maximum in the Caribbean Premier League.

Saint Lucia Kings went on to post 157/5 with Tim David being the high scorer for SLK at Warner Park. Captain Faf du Plessis was unable to register runs after being caught and bowled by Ravi Rampaul for 10. Rampaul was able to register 3/29 in the action-packed innings, claiming wickets of Cornwall, du Plessis, and Mark Deyal in order to keep it a low-scoring affair.

Chasing 158, TKR started on a bright note with Lendl Simmons and Tion Webster putting on a 34-run partnership before Keemo Paul was able to get the breakthrough. New Zealand batsmen Colin Munro and Tim Seifert did their best in the chase, scoring an unbeaten 40 runs each, but were unable to reach the end as SLK won by a slender five runs. Siefert smashed a 16-ball 40*, hammering 5 fours and 3 sixes.

With the win, Saint Lucia Kings registered their first win of the season, but are currently at the bottom of the table, with a match yet left to play. Trinbago Knight Riders have played three matches and have lost two so far. SLK will next play Guyana Amazon Warriors on September 2 at Warner Park.

