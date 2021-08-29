CPL 2021: St Kitts & Nevis Patriots Register Second Victory; Thrash Guyana Amazon Warriors by 8 Wickets

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots have made a resounding start to the CPL 2021, with two wins in as many matches. Half-centuries by Evin Lewis and Devon Thomas paved the way for an eight-wicket win for them over the Guyana Amazon Warriors on Saturday. After being set a target of a paltry 147, St Kitts openers started with a century stand, and achieved the target with over seven balls to spare.

After opting to bat first, it was a poor start for Guyana as they lost two wickets for just 19 runs. But Chandrpaul Hemraj held the fort from one end and scored 39. While later in the innings, Mohammad Hafeez showed his best, and scored 38 from just 31 balls. Dashing batsman Nicholas Pooran gave the necessary boost to their innings towards the end as she smashed 23 from just 10 deliveries.

Having opted to bat first, Warriors lost two wickets inside the PowerPlay and Shoaib Malik soon after, slipping to 34 for 3 inside seven overs. Unbeaten opener Chanderpaul Hemraj (39) dominated the 33-run stand with Shimron Hetmyer before this pair also fell in quick succession, leaving Warriors at 75 for 5 after 12 overs.

For St Kitts, Dominic Drake was the wrecker in chief. He picked up three crucial wickets for 26 runs in his four overs. Aussie Fawad Ahmed was equally effective as he returned with figures of 2/33 in his allotted four overs.

Come the chase, both Lewis and Thomas scored quickfire fifties to push Guyana out of the match, and strung an opening wicket partnership of 113. Hafeez, though did not pick up a wicket, did not leak runs. He just gave away 18 runs in his quota of overs, while Imran Tahir returned with figures of 32/1.

Brief scores: Guyana Amazon Warriors 146/8 in 20 overs (chanderpaul Hemraj 39, Mohammad Hafeez 38*; Dominic Drakes 3-26, Fawad Ahmed 2-33) lost to St Kitts and Nevis Patriots 147/2 in 18.5 overs (Evin Lewis 62, Devon Thomas 55*) by 8 wickets.

