CPL 2021 To Kick-Off on August 28 in St Kitts & Nevis Islands

The 2021 Caribbean Premier League (CPL) will be held between August 28 and September 19. The series will be played at the St Kitts & Nevis. There will be 33 matches in the entire league and a total of seven teams will be a part of it, includingTrinbago Knight Riders, Jamaica Tallawahs, Guyana Amazon Warriors, Barbados Tridents, St Lucia Zouks and St Kitts and Patriots.

In a statement, Pete Russell, Hero CPL’s COO thanked the St Kitts & Nevis government for agreeing to host this year’s event. He also felt gratefult toCricket West Indies for helping to create this window in a busy summer of cricket.

The data on the official website mentioned that the 2020 tournament garnered a combined viewership of 523 million. This number is 67% more than that of 2019.

During a recent event, Barbados Tridents retained nine of its previous players including Jason Holder, Hope, Kyle Mayers, Raymon Reifer, Justin Greaves, Nyeem Young, Joshua Bishop, Johnson Charlesand Hayden Walsh Jr. In this year’s tournament, Dwayne Bravo will be seen representing St Kitts and Nevis Patriots. Bravo was the captain of Trinbago Knight Riders earlierand the team had won the title in 2015, 2017 and 2018 under his leadership.

In 2020, Trinbago Knight Riders bagged the Caribbean Premier League title after beating St Lucia Zouks by eight wickets. Lendl Simmons was declared as the player of the match for the hard-hitting game. Simmons had managed to score 84 runs from 49 balls and remained not out till the end. He hit eight 4s and four 6s in the final outing. Darren Bravo too played a crucial role after he managed to score 58 runs from 47 balls. He hit six 6s and two 4s to reach the score.

