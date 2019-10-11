CPL: Barbados Tridents Beat Trinbago Knight Riders to Enter CPL Final
Barbados Tridents knocked out the defending champions Trinbago Knight Riders to set up a final showdown against Guyana Amazong Warriors in the Caribbean Premier League on Thursday. Riding on crucial contributions from Ashley Nurse and Raymon Reifer, the Tridents came out on top by 12 runs in a game of fine margins.
