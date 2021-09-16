CPL Final: Dwayne Bravo Becomes Only 2nd Cricketer to Play 500 T20 Games

West Indies all-rounder Dwayne Bravo has become only the second player to play 500 T20 matches. Only his compatriot Kieron Pollard, the first cricketer ever to play 500 T20 matches, has played more games than him. Bravo played his 500th T20 match when he led St Kitts and Nevis Patriots in the final of the CPL.

The all-rounder will now fly across to join the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) squad for the second leg of the Indian Premier League (IPL) slated to begin on September 19. CSK will commence their second phase when they lock horns with defending champions Mumbai Indians on the opening day of the second phase.

Bravo led his side to a CPL win, his 15th title with different T20 sides across his career and went on to hail it as the top three title wins. He entered this new CPL franchise after having tasted success with Trinbago Knight Riders and led a young side to the title.

“I challenged myself to come here [to Patriots] and see if I could do something different and I’m very happy," Bravo said after the title victory. “This will be right on top even though I’ve won a lot. This will be special because again, it was a new franchise,” he added.

The all-rounder is also part of the West Indies T20 squad – a side that will be looking to win their third T20 World Cup later this year. West Indies are in Group 1, which also includes Australia and South Africa. They will take on England in their opening fixture in Dubai on October 23.

Before the final of CPL 2021, Bravo had scored 6566 runs in 499 T20Is at an average of 23.87 at a strike rate of 127. Apart from this, he has also taken 540 T20 wickets at an average of 24.42. His economy rate is 8.21.

