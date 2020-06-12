Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

CPL Organisers Plan to Conduct Entire Tournament in Trinidad & Tobago

CPL organisers have come up with a plan to stage the entire tournament in Trinidad & Tobago from August 18 and September 10. The top players had accepted a salary cut of 30%, and the tournament will be played behind closed doors.

Cricketnext Staff |June 12, 2020, 7:08 PM IST
CPL Organisers Plan to Conduct Entire Tournament in Trinidad & Tobago

CPL organisers have come up with a plan to stage the entire tournament in Trinidad & Tobago from August 18 and September 10. The top players had accepted a salary cut of 30%, and the tournament will be played behind closed doors.

For the tournament to go as planned, the players will have to arrive in Trinidad by August 1 to meet all the quarantine requirements.

"Should the tournament take place it will take place entirely in Trinidad & Tobago, which is the most successful country in the Caribbean in controlling the spread of the virus - recording just one new case since April 30 and just 117 total cases overall," Michael Hall, the CPL operations manager, wrote in an update sent to various stakeholders.

"One of the consequences the Covid-19 pandemic will have is that the CPL will be played behind closed doors in 2020. We were therefore faced with the very difficult decision of whether to play the tournament at all.

"[But] we also felt strongly that it is important for cricket to be seen to be getting underway again as well as to show the world that the Caribbean is open for business.

"We have taken the decision to stage the tournament (subject to final approval from the government of Trinidad & Tobago, which we expect next week). I can advise that the tournament period will be from August 1 to September 12, with the first matches on August 18 and the final on September 10."

Till now no formal date has been announced for the draft, but might happen at the end of June.

"We accept we are asking players to give up a portion of their salary," Hall wrote. "However without such a gesture it will be impossible to run the tournament, so we need to be clear that non-acceptance of the proposed reductions will result in your clients already under contract being replaced, or if not already contracted, being removed from the draft list."

