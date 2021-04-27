CRICKETNEXT

CPL T20: St Kitts & Nevis to Host All 33 Caribbean Premier League Matches

St Kitts & Nevis will host this year's edition of the Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) in its entirety, with all the 33 games scheduled to take place in the twin islands from August 28.

  • IANS
  • Updated: April 27, 2021, 11:30 PM IST

St Kitts & Nevis will host this year’s edition of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) in its entirety, with all the 33 games scheduled to take place in the twin islands from August 28.

Last year, the tournament was staged in a bio-secure bubble and the CPL operations team will again be working closely with the tournament’s medical advisors, local agencies and the St. Kitts & Nevis government to ensure the health and safety of all those involved in the tournament.

The twin islands have not seen any Covid-19 transmission and are said to be one of the safest places in the Caribbean.

“Warner Park has been the scene of some of the most iconic matches in CPL history and the high-scoring ground will be an ideal venue for the tournament, and fans can expect explosive cricket,” the CPL organisers said.

“From Chris Gayle’s brilliant hundred against the Jamaica Tallawahs in 2019 to Andre Russell’s explosive century against the Trinbago Knight Riders in 2016, Warner Park has had some classic individual performances. There have also been some amazing matches, not least the game that went to a super-over finish between the St. Kitts & Nevis Patriots and the Knight Riders in 2019.”

This year’s tournament holds extra significance as it is taking place less than 45 days before the ICC T20 World Cup in India. West Indian and overseas players will look to use this opportunity to push for the selection of their national squads.

Hero CPL COO Pete Russell said on Tuesday that, “As was demonstrated during the 2020 tournament, the CPL is a massive boost for the host country with US $51.5 million delivered in sponsorship value for Trinidad & Tobago. We are looking forward to giving St. Kitts & Nevis the exposure they deserve.”

Trinbago Knight Riders are the current CPL champions and the other competing teams are Barbados Tridents, Guyana Amazon Warriors, St. Kitts & Nevis Patriots, St. Lucia Zouks and Jamaica Tallawahs.

