CPL: Warriors Move to Playoffs With Perfect Record After Another Win
Guyana Amazon Warriors became the first time to finish a Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) season with a perfect record of 10 wins from 10 matches by defeating Trinbago Knight Riders at Providence Stadium. The Knight Riders defeat means they will now play St Kitts & Nevis Patriots in the Eliminator match for a chance to make it to the semi-final. The Amazon Warriors will face Barbados Tridents with the winner of that match going straight to the final.
