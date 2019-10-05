Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Live

FREEDOM TROPHY, 2019 1st Test, Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam, 02 - 06 Oct, 2019

1ST INN

India

502/7 (136.0)

India
v/s
South Africa
South Africa*

431 (131.2)

India lead by 144 runs

fixtures

All matches

1st Test: IND VS SA

live
IND IND
SA SA

Visakhapatnam YSR

02 Oct, 201909:30 IST

2nd Test: IND VS SA

upcoming
IND IND
SA SA

Pune MCAS

10 Oct, 201909:30 IST

3rd Test: IND VS SA

upcoming
IND IND
SA SA

Ranchi

19 Oct, 201909:30 IST

Match 1: HK VS OMA

live
HK HK
OMA OMA

Kuala Lumpur KAO

05 Oct, 201911:00 IST

CPL: Warriors Move to Playoffs With Perfect Record After Another Win

Guyana Amazon Warriors became the first time to finish a Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) season with a perfect record of 10 wins from 10 matches by defeating Trinbago Knight Riders at Providence Stadium. The Knight Riders defeat means they will now play St Kitts & Nevis Patriots in the Eliminator match for a chance to make it to the semi-final. The Amazon Warriors will face Barbados Tridents with the winner of that match going straight to the final.

Cricketnext Staff |October 5, 2019, 11:02 AM IST
CPL: Warriors Move to Playoffs With Perfect Record After Another Win

Guyana Amazon Warriors became the first time to finish Caribbean Premier League (CPL) season with a perfect record of 10 wins from 10 matches by defeating Trinbago Knight Riders at Providence Stadium. The Knight Riders defeat means they will now play St Kitts & Nevis Patriots in the Eliminator match for a chance to make it to the semi-final. The Amazon Warriors will face Barbados Tridents with the winner of that match going straight to the final.

The Amazon Warriors won the toss and elected to field and had success in the third over when the dismissed Javon Searles for 1 from 5 balls. The Knight Riders have struggled to find an opening partner for Lendl Simmons after Sunil Narine suffered injury. This was not a successful experiment with Searles never really getting going and was bowling by Chandrapaul Hemraj.

When Denesh Ramdin came in at three and lasted just one ball, with a wide from Hemraj the only thing that prevented him from making it two wickets in two balls. Ramdin also had his stumps rearranged when an arm ball from Hemraj made it through his defenses. That left TKR 19/2 in the third over and looking to Simmons, their leading run scorer this season, to rescue their innings. He looked to be finding his flow before he too found himself on the receiving end of a Hemraj ball that skidded on bowling Simmons for 30 from 24 balls.

That brought Darren Bravo to the crease, but he also found the Guyana spinners tough to get away, eventually skying a catch to Shimron Hetmyer at long off. That left the Knight Riders 63/4 in the 11thover and in need of a partnership.

It was Colin Munro and Kieron Pollard who brought some respectability to the Knight Riders total with a partnership worth 39 which took the visitors’ total passed 100. It was the wicket of Munro which broke that stand when he hit Ben Laughlin down the ground and was well caught by Hetmyer. Some lusty blows from Jimmy Neesham at the end of the innings pushed the total passed 140.

That did not look like it was enough, especially as Brandon King and Hemraj put on 35 for the first wicket. When Hemraj lost his wicket to Chris Jordan it started something of a collapse with the Warriors losing three wickets for 24 runs before a short rain delay took the players from the field.

When play recommenced it was Shoaib Malik and Nicholas Pooran who steadied the ship. It was a matter of accumulating runs before a remarkable assault from Pooran took him to 54* from just 35 balls to take the Warriors to their 10thwin in 10 matches. The Pooran-Malik stand was worth 85 unbeaten runs and ended up being the difference between the two sides.

CPLguyana amazon warriors

Related stories

CPL: Malik Stars as Warriors Recover to Thrash Tallawahs and Maintain Perfect Start
Cricketnext Staff | October 4, 2019, 10:41 AM IST

CPL: Malik Stars as Warriors Recover to Thrash Tallawahs and Maintain Perfect Start

CPL 2019: Gurney and Charles Star as Barbados Tridents Thump Trinbago Knight Riders
Cricketnext Staff | October 3, 2019, 10:50 AM IST

CPL 2019: Gurney and Charles Star as Barbados Tridents Thump Trinbago Knight Riders

CPL 2019: Dan Christian Replaces Asif Ali at Barbados Tridents
Cricketnext Staff | September 17, 2019, 9:58 AM IST

CPL 2019: Dan Christian Replaces Asif Ali at Barbados Tridents

Also Watch

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Thu, 10 October, 2019

SA v IND
Pune MCAS

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd Test Test | Sat, 19 October, 2019

SA v IND
Ranchi

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 2 T20 | Sat, 05 Oct, 2019

NED v IRE
Kuala Lumpur KAO

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Sat, 05 Oct, 2019

SL v PAK
Lahore

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 3 T20 | Sun, 06 Oct, 2019

IRE v OMA
Kuala Lumpur KAO

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 4 T20 | Sun, 06 Oct, 2019

HK v NEP
Kuala Lumpur KAO

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 5 T20 | Mon, 07 Oct, 2019

NEP v NED
Kuala Lumpur KAO

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 6 T20 | Mon, 07 Oct, 2019

IRE v HK
Kuala Lumpur KAO

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Mon, 07 Oct, 2019

SL v PAK
Lahore

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 7 T20 | Wed, 09 Oct, 2019

NEP v IRE
Lahore All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4027 115
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 4366 104
5 Australia 3270 99
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4720 262
4 India 8620 261
5 Australia 5471 261
see more