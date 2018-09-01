CPL 2018: Ronchi Blitz Downs Tridents, Takes Guyana to Top of the Table

Loading...
Opting to field first, Warriors restricted Tridents to 165 for 7 in 20 overs with Roshon Primus, Imran Tahir and Sohail Tanvir picking up two wickets each. Warriors raced home in just 16.4 overs to complete an easy win.
Chasing a competitive target, Ronchi and Walton began with a flurry of boundaries. Warriors raced to 70 without loss in the Power Play, including a 24-run over off Jason Holder where Ronchi smashed two sixes and two fours. Walton was relatively calmer at the other end but gave great support to his aggressive partner before falling to Ashley Nurse in the tenth over.
However, Ronchi carried on, joined by Shimron Hetmyer (30 off 20) and later Cameron Delport (14* off 6). Hetmyer smashed three sixes in the space of four balls in the 11th and 12th overs even as Ronchi completed his half-century in just 26 balls.
By the time Hetmyer was dismissed by a sensational catch by Steve Smith, the target was down to 20 runs from 32 balls.
Earlier, Tridents slipped to 39 for 3 in the Power Play before successive 50-run partnerships for the fourth and fifth wickets helped them recover. Tanvir got Martin Guptill early before Primus had the dangerous Dwayne Smith and Hashim Amla off successive balls in the last over of Power Play.
Steve Smith then made a 33-ball 40, and was involved in two partnerships, first with Shai Hope (34 off 24) and then with Nicholas Pooran (46 off 27) giving them a strong finish.
Hope looked in good touch before being run out in the 13th over, but Pooran took over and got going immediately. He hit two sixes and a four and fell only in the last over, bowled by Tahir.
The result meant Warriors leaped above Jamaica Tallawahs and Trinbago Knight Riders for a top spot in the table. The Tridents are at the other end of the table after a fourth straight home defeat and will need to win all three of their remaining games to qualify for the play-offs.
barbados tridentschadwick waltonCPLcpl 2018guyana amazon warriorsImran Tahirluke ronchiNicholas PooranShimron Hetmyersohail tanvirsteve smith
First Published: September 1, 2018, 12:00 PM IST