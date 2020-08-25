Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

Get the app

Live

ECS CYPRUS, 2020 Match 11, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 27 August, 2020

1ST INN

Riyaan CC *

0/0 (0.0)

Riyaan CC
v/s
Nicosia Tigers CC
Nicosia Tigers CC

Toss won by Nicosia Tigers CC (decided to field)

fixtures

All matches

Match 1: LUX VS CZE

upcoming
LUX LUX
CZE CZE

Rose Bowl, Southampton

28 Aug, 202020:30 IST

1st T20I: ENG VS PAK

upcoming
ENG ENG
PAK PAK

Manchester

28 Aug, 202022:30 IST

Match 2: CZE VS LUX

upcoming
CZE CZE
LUX LUX

Manchester

29 Aug, 202014:00 IST

Match 3: LUX VS BEL

upcoming
LUX LUX
BEL BEL

Manchester

29 Aug, 202017:30 IST

CPL2020: Jamaica Tallawahs vs Guyana Amazon Warriors LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Jamaica Tallawahs will welcome Guyana Amazon Warriors on Wednesday, August 26, in the upcoming Caribbean Premier League 2020 match.

Trending Desk |August 25, 2020, 4:27 PM IST
Jamaica Tallawahs take on Guyana Amazon Warriors in CPL 2020.

Jamaica Tallawahs will welcome Guyana Amazon Warriors on Wednesday, August 26, in the upcoming Caribbean Premier League 2020 match. The outing will be played at Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain in Trinidad. The Caribbean Premier League 2020, Jamaica Tallawahs vs Guyana Amazon Warriors will commence from 3am on Wednesday.

This is going to be Jamaica Tallawahs’ fourth match in the league. The team till now have managed to register its win in one match while being on the losing side of two matches.

Also Read: Darren Sammy Joins MS Dhoni as One of Two Captains to Complete Unique Feat in T20s

Guyana Amazon Warriors, on the other hand, have played four matches till now. They have been on the winning and losing side of two matches each.

Caribbean Premier League 2020 Jamaica Tallawahs playing 11 against Guyana Amazon Warriors - Glenn Phillips, Chadwick Walton, Jermaine Blackwood, Asif Ali, Rovman Powell, Andre Russel, Carlos Brathwaite, Mujeeb ur Rehman, Sandeep Lamichhane, Veerasammy Permaul, Fidel Edwards

Caribbean Premier League 2020 Guyana Amazon Warriors playing 11 against Jamaica Tallawahs  - Brandon King, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Shimron Hetmyer, Ross Taylor, Nicholas Pooran, Sherfane Rutherford, Keemo Paul, Chris Green, Imran Tahir, Ashmead Nedd, Naveen-ul-Haq

Where to watch the Caribbean Premier League 2020, Jamaica Tallawahs vs Guyana Amazon Warriors match in India?

Jamaica Tallawahs vs Guyana Amazon Warriors match will be telecasted on Star Sports Network on Wednesday, August 26, at 3 AM.

How and where to watch the Caribbean Premier League 2020, Jamaica Tallawahs vs Guyana Amazon Warriors?

Live streaming of Jamaica Tallawahs vs Guyana Amazon Warriors match will be available on the FanCode app and JioTV in India.

CPLCPL Live StreamingCPL match TimingsJamaica Tallawahs vs Guyana Amazon WarriorsJamaica Tallawahs vs Guyana Amazon Warriors dateJamaica Tallawahs vs Guyana Amazon Warriors Timing

Upcoming Matches

Luxembourg T20I Tri-Series, 2020 | Match 1 | Fri, 28 Aug, 2020

CZE vs LUX
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Pakistan in England, 3 T20I Series, 2020 | 1st T20I | Fri, 28 Aug, 2020

PAK vs ENG
Manchester

Luxembourg T20I Tri-Series, 2020 | Match 2 | Sat, 29 Aug, 2020

LUX vs CZE
Manchester

Luxembourg T20I Tri-Series, 2020 | Match 3 | Sat, 29 Aug, 2020

BEL vs LUX
Manchester All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 3882 105
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5093 127
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 South Africa 3345 108
5 Australia 3518 107
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 5285 278
2 England 4564 268
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 5470 260
5 South Africa 4380 258
see more