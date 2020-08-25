CPL2020: Jamaica Tallawahs vs Guyana Amazon Warriors LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Jamaica Tallawahs will welcome Guyana Amazon Warriors on Wednesday, August 26, in the upcoming Caribbean Premier League 2020 match. The outing will be played at Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain in Trinidad. The Caribbean Premier League 2020, Jamaica Tallawahs vs Guyana Amazon Warriors will commence from 3am on Wednesday.
This is going to be Jamaica Tallawahs’ fourth match in the league. The team till now have managed to register its win in one match while being on the losing side of two matches.
Guyana Amazon Warriors, on the other hand, have played four matches till now. They have been on the winning and losing side of two matches each.
Caribbean Premier League 2020 Jamaica Tallawahs playing 11 against Guyana Amazon Warriors - Glenn Phillips, Chadwick Walton, Jermaine Blackwood, Asif Ali, Rovman Powell, Andre Russel, Carlos Brathwaite, Mujeeb ur Rehman, Sandeep Lamichhane, Veerasammy Permaul, Fidel Edwards
Caribbean Premier League 2020 Guyana Amazon Warriors playing 11 against Jamaica Tallawahs - Brandon King, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Shimron Hetmyer, Ross Taylor, Nicholas Pooran, Sherfane Rutherford, Keemo Paul, Chris Green, Imran Tahir, Ashmead Nedd, Naveen-ul-Haq
Where to watch the Caribbean Premier League 2020, Jamaica Tallawahs vs Guyana Amazon Warriors match in India?
Jamaica Tallawahs vs Guyana Amazon Warriors match will be telecasted on Star Sports Network on Wednesday, August 26, at 3 AM.
How and where to watch the Caribbean Premier League 2020, Jamaica Tallawahs vs Guyana Amazon Warriors?
Live streaming of Jamaica Tallawahs vs Guyana Amazon Warriors match will be available on the FanCode app and JioTV in India.
