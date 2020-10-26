CPN XI vs KIN XI Dream11 Predictions, Andhra T20 2020, Champions XI vs Kings XI Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

- Match 45 - 25 Oct, SunMatch Ended195/5(20.0) RR 9.75
MUM
RAJ196/2(20.0) RR 9.75
Rajasthan beat Mumbai by 8 wickets
- Match 44 - 25 Oct, SunMatch Ended145/6(20.0) RR 7.25
BLR
CHE150/2(20.0) RR 7.25
Chennai beat Bangalore by 8 wickets
- Match 46 - 26 Oct, MonUp Next
KKR
KXIP
19:30 IST - Sharjah
- Match 47 - 27 Oct, TueUp Next
SRH
DC
19:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 48 - 28 Oct, WedUp Next
MI
RCB
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 49 - 29 Oct, ThuUp Next
CSK
KKR
19:30 IST - Dubai
- 1st ODI - 30 Oct, FriUp Next
PAK
ZIM
10:00 IST - Rawalpindi
- Match 50 - 30 Oct, FriUp Next
KXIP
RR
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 51 - 31 Oct, SatUp Next
DC
MI
15:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 52 - 31 Oct, SatUp Next
RCB
SRH
19:30 IST - Sharjah
- 2nd ODI - 1 Nov, SunUp Next
PAK
ZIM
10:00 IST - Rawalpindi
- Match 53 - 1 Nov, SunUp Next
CSK
KXIP
15:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 54 - 1 Nov, SunUp Next
KKR
RR
19:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 55 - 2 Nov, MonUp Next
DC
RCB
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 3rd ODI - 3 Nov, TueUp Next
PAK
ZIM
10:00 IST - Rawalpindi
- Match 56 - 3 Nov, TueUp Next
SRH
MI
19:30 IST - Sharjah
- 1st T20I - 7 Nov, SatUp Next
PAK
ZIM
14:30 IST - Rawalpindi
- 2nd T20I - 8 Nov, SunUp Next
PAK
ZIM
14:30 IST - Rawalpindi
- 3rd T20I - 10 Nov, TueUp Next
PAK
ZIM
14:30 IST - Rawalpindi
- 1st T20I - 27 Nov, FriUp Next
SA
ENG
21:30 IST - Cape Town
- 1st T20I - 27 Nov, FriUp Next
NZ
WI
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 2nd T20I - 29 Nov, SunUp Next
NZ
WI
06:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 2nd T20I - 29 Nov, SunUp Next
SA
ENG
18:00 IST - Paarl
- 3rd T20I - 30 Nov, MonUp Next
NZ
WI
11:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 3rd T20I - 1 Dec, TueUp Next
SA
ENG
21:30 IST - Cape Town
- 1st Test - 3 Dec, ThuUp Next
AUS
IND
05:30 IST - Brisbane
- 1st Test - 3 Dec, ThuUp Next
NZ
WI
03:30 IST - Hamilton
- 1st ODI - 4 Dec, FriUp Next
SA
ENG
16:30 IST - Cape Town
- 2nd ODI - 6 Dec, SunUp Next
SA
ENG
13:30 IST - Paarl
- 3rd ODI - 9 Dec, WedUp Next
SA
ENG
16:30 IST - Cape Town
- 2nd Test - 11 Dec, FriUp Next
NZ
WI
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 2nd Test - 11 Dec, FriUp Next
AUS
IND
09:00 IST - Adelaide
- 1st T20I - 18 Dec, FriUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 2nd T20I - 20 Dec, SunUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Hamilton
- 3rd T20I - 22 Dec, TueUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Napier
- 3rd Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
AUS
IND
05:00 IST - Melbourne
- 1st Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
NZ
PAK
03:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 4th Test - 3 Jan, SunUp Next
AUS
IND
05:00 IST - Sydney
- 2nd Test - 3 Jan, SunUp Next
NZ
PAK
03:30 IST - Christchurch
- 1st ODI - 12 Jan, TueUp Next
AUS
IND
07:30 IST - Perth
- 2nd ODI - 15 Jan, FriUp Next
AUS
IND
05:30 IST - Melbourne
- 3rd ODI - 17 Jan, SunUp Next
AUS
IND
05:30 IST - Sydney
- 1st T20I - 22 Feb, MonUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Christchurch
- 2nd T20I - 25 Feb, ThuUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Dunedin
- 3rd T20I - 3 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Wellington
- 4th T20I - 5 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 5th T20I - 7 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 1st ODI - 13 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Dunedin
- 2nd ODI - 17 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd ODI - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 1st T20I - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Napier
- 2nd T20I - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 3rd T20I - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Hamilton
CPN XI vs KIN XI Dream11 Predictions, Andhra T20 2020, Champions XI vs Kings XI Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips
CPN-XI vs KIN-XI Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / CPN-XI vs KIN-XI Dream11 Best Picks / CPN-XI vs KIN-XI Dream11 Captain / CPN-XI vs KIN-XI Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more
- Trending Desk
- Updated: October 26, 2020, 1:27 PM IST
Champions XI will be facing league leaders Kings XI in the upcoming match of Andhra T20 2020| In the outing, Kings XI will be eyeing the win in order to retain their top spot. The team have been on the winning side of two out of the total three matches they have played.
Andhra T20 2020, Champions XI vs Kings XI is scheduled for Monday, October 26. The match will commence from 1:30 pm at the Dr PVG Raju ACA Sports Complex, Vizianagaram.
The host team are at number four position and have only one win to their credit. Currently, the team have two points, while Kings XI have four points. In terms of their most recent matches, both the teams have been on the winning side. Champions XI beat Legends XI by 40 runs and Kings XI defeated Warriors XI by 126 runs.
CPN-XI vs KIN-XI Andhra T20 2020, Champions XI vs Kings XI Playing XI: Live Streaming
Cricket enthusiasts can live stream the Champions XI vs Kings XI match on the FanCode App.
CPN-XI vs KIN-XI Andhra T20 2020, Champions XI vs Kings XI Playing XI: Live Score
CPN-XI vs KIN-XI Andhra T20 2020, Champions XI vs Kings XI: Match Details
October 26 - 1:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Dr PVG Raju ACA Sports Complex, Vizianagaram
Andhra T20 2020, CPN-XI vs KIN-XI Dream11 team for Champions XI vs Kings XI
Andhra T20 2020 CPN-XI vs KIN-XI Dream11 prediction for Champions XI vs Kings XI captain: C Ranjan Gnaneshwar
Andhra T20 2020 CPN-XI vs KIN-XI Dream11 prediction for Champions XI vs Kings XI vice-captain: Naren Reddy
Andhra T20 2020 CPN-XI vs KIN-XI Dream11 prediction for Champions XI vs Kings XI wicket keeper: M Lekhaz Reddy
Andhra T20 2020 CPN-XI vs KIN-XI Dream11 prediction for Champions XI vs Kings XI batsmen: C Ranjan Gnaneshwar, Ricky Bhui, M Dheeraj Kumar, M Vamsi
Andhra T20 2020 CPN-XI vs KIN-XI Dream11 prediction for Champions XI vs Kings XI all-rounders: Naren Reddy, Pinninti Tapaswi, Ashwin Hebbar
Andhra T20 2020 CPN-XI vs KIN-XI Dream11 prediction for Champions XI vs Kings XI bowlers: S Ashish, K Bhima Rao, S Kishore
CPN-XI vs KIN-XI Andhra T20 2020, Champions XI playing 11 against Kings XI: U Girinath, B Munish Varma, M Vamsi (WK), D Kumar, Ricky Bhui (C), Ashwin Hebbar, L Rakesh Augustine, S Zaheer Abbas, S Kishore, A Vinay Kumar, BV Reddy
CPN-XI vs KIN-XI Andhra T20 2020 Kings XI playing 11 against Champions XI: C Rajan Gnaneshwar (C), Pinninti Tapaswi, Jyothi Sai Krishna, Naren Reddy, M Dheeraj Kumar, M Lekhaz Reddy (WK), Ravi Kiran, Kunnala Bhimarao, S Ashish, S Naidu, Pranay
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|3028
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|2406
|115
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|Sri Lanka
|2454
|91
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|5819
|119
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|3941
|109
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|6047
|275
|2
|England
|5959
|271
|3
|India
|9319
|266
|4
|Pakistan
|6009
|261
|5
|South Africa
|4380
|258
