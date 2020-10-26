CPN XI vs KIN XI Dream11 Predictions, Andhra T20 2020, Champions XI vs Kings XI Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

CPN-XI vs KIN-XI Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / CPN-XI vs KIN-XI Dream11 Best Picks / CPN-XI vs KIN-XI Dream11 Captain / CPN-XI vs KIN-XI Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more

Champions XI will be facing league leaders Kings XI in the upcoming match of Andhra T20 2020| In the outing, Kings XI will be eyeing the win in order to retain their top spot. The team have been on the winning side of two out of the total three matches they have played.

Andhra T20 2020, Champions XI vs Kings XI is scheduled for Monday, October 26. The match will commence from 1:30 pm at the Dr PVG Raju ACA Sports Complex, Vizianagaram.

The host team are at number four position and have only one win to their credit. Currently, the team have two points, while Kings XI have four points. In terms of their most recent matches, both the teams have been on the winning side. Champions XI beat Legends XI by 40 runs and Kings XI defeated Warriors XI by 126 runs.

CPN-XI vs KIN-XI Andhra T20 2020, Champions XI vs Kings XI Playing XI: Live Streaming

Cricket enthusiasts can live stream the Champions XI vs Kings XI match on the FanCode App.

CPN-XI vs KIN-XI Andhra T20 2020, Champions XI vs Kings XI Playing XI: Live Score

CPN-XI vs KIN-XI Andhra T20 2020, Champions XI vs Kings XI: Match Details

October 26 - 1:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Dr PVG Raju ACA Sports Complex, Vizianagaram

Andhra T20 2020, CPN-XI vs KIN-XI Dream11 team for Champions XI vs Kings XI

Andhra T20 2020 CPN-XI vs KIN-XI Dream11 prediction for Champions XI vs Kings XI captain: C Ranjan Gnaneshwar

Andhra T20 2020 CPN-XI vs KIN-XI Dream11 prediction for Champions XI vs Kings XI vice-captain: Naren Reddy

Andhra T20 2020 CPN-XI vs KIN-XI Dream11 prediction for Champions XI vs Kings XI wicket keeper: M Lekhaz Reddy

Andhra T20 2020 CPN-XI vs KIN-XI Dream11 prediction for Champions XI vs Kings XI batsmen: C Ranjan Gnaneshwar, Ricky Bhui, M Dheeraj Kumar, M Vamsi

Andhra T20 2020 CPN-XI vs KIN-XI Dream11 prediction for Champions XI vs Kings XI all-rounders: Naren Reddy, Pinninti Tapaswi, Ashwin Hebbar

Andhra T20 2020 CPN-XI vs KIN-XI Dream11 prediction for Champions XI vs Kings XI bowlers: S Ashish, K Bhima Rao, S Kishore

CPN-XI vs KIN-XI Andhra T20 2020, Champions XI playing 11 against Kings XI: U Girinath, B Munish Varma, M Vamsi (WK), D Kumar, Ricky Bhui (C), Ashwin Hebbar, L Rakesh Augustine, S Zaheer Abbas, S Kishore, A Vinay Kumar, BV Reddy

CPN-XI vs KIN-XI Andhra T20 2020 Kings XI playing 11 against Champions XI: C Rajan Gnaneshwar (C), Pinninti Tapaswi, Jyothi Sai Krishna, Naren Reddy, M Dheeraj Kumar, M Lekhaz Reddy (WK), Ravi Kiran, Kunnala Bhimarao, S Ashish, S Naidu, Pranay