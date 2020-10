CPN-XI vs TN-XI Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / CPN-XI vs TN-XI Dream11 Best Picks / CPN-XI vs TN-XI Dream11 Captain / CPN-XI vs TN-XI Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips /Online Cricket Tips and more

CPN-XI vs TN-XI Dream11 Predictions, Andhra T20, CHAMPIONS XI vs TITANS XI: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips | CHAMPIONS XI are set to face a tough battle against the table-toppers TITANS XI in the 14th match of the ongoing Andhra T20 series. CPN-XI have won only one match so far, that too against the LEGENDS XI, who lies at the bottom of the points table. They will be required to do much more against TN-XI, a team that have won all four matches they have played. No other team has done it. TN-XI will try to dominate the proceedings here and extend their winning streak. The match will be played at 01:30 pm IST.

CPN-XI vs TN-XI Andhra T20, CHAMPIONS XI vs TITANS XI Live Streaming

All matches of the Andhra T20 can be watched online on FanCode.

CPN-XI vs TN-XI Andhra T20, CHAMPIONS XI vs TITANS XI: Live Score / Scorecard

FOLLOW HERE FOR LIVE SCORE

CPN-XI vs TN-XI Andhra T20, CHAMPIONS XI vs TITANS XI: Match Details

October 28 – 01:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at Dr PVG Raju ACA Sports Complex, Vizianagaram

Andhra T20 CPN-XI vs TN-XI Dream11 team for CHAMPIONS XI vs TITANS XI

Andhra T20 CPN-XI vs TN-XI Dream11 team for CHAMPIONS XI vs TITANS XI captain: Shoaib Md Khan

Andhra T20 CPN-XI vs TN-XI Dream11 team for CHAMPIONS XI vs TITANS XI vice-captain: C Kranthi Kumar

Andhra T20 CPN-XI vs TN-XI Dream11 team for CHAMPIONS XI vs TITANS XI wicketkeeper: S Tarun

Andhra T20 CPN-XI vs TN-XI Dream11 team for CHAMPIONS XI vs TITANS XI batsmen: C Kranthi Kumar, Dasari Chaitanya, Vamsi Krishna, Ricky Bhui

Andhra T20 CPN-XI vs TN-XI Dream11 team for CHAMPIONS XI vs TITANS XI all-rounders: Shoaib Md Khan, Girinath Reddy, Munish Verma

Andhra T20 CPN-XI vs TN-XI Dream11 team for CHAMPIONS XI vs TITANS XI bowlers: Dasari Swaroop-Kumar, Cheepurapalli Stephen, Varshith Reddy

CPN-XI vs TN-XI Andhra T20, CHAMPIONS XI playing 11 against TITANS XI: Uppara Girinath, Vamsi Krishna, Ricky Bhui, Ashwin Hebbar, Munish Verma, Dhruva Kumar Reddy, Rakesh Augustine, Zaheer Abbas, Siva Kumar, Varshith Reddy, Sneha Kishore

CPN-XI vs TN-XI Andhra T20, TITANS XI playing 11 against CHAMPIONS XI: Gulfaam Saleh, C Kranthi Kumar, Shoaib Md Khan, Dasari Chaitanya, S Tarun (WK), Girinath Reddy, Hemant Reddy, A Prasanth, Lalith Mohan, Dasari Swaroop-Kumar, Cheepurapalli Stephen

