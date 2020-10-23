CPN-XI vs WAR-XI Dream11 Team Andhra T20 Champions XI vs Warriors XI – Tops Picks, Captain, Vice-Captain, Cricket Fantasy Tips – October 23, 2020

- Match 40 - 22 Oct, ThuMatch Ended154/6(20.0) RR 7.7
RAJ
HYD156/2(20.0) RR 7.7
Hyderabad beat Rajasthan by 8 wickets
- Match 39 - 21 Oct, WedMatch Ended84/8(20.0) RR 4.2
KOL
BLR85/2(20.0) RR 4.2
Bangalore beat Kolkata by 8 wickets
- Match 41 - 23 Oct, FriUp Next
CSK
MI
19:30 IST - Sharjah
- Match 42 - 24 Oct, SatUp Next
KKR
DC
15:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 43 - 24 Oct, SatUp Next
KXIP
SRH
19:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 44 - 25 Oct, SunUp Next
RCB
CSK
15:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 45 - 25 Oct, SunUp Next
RR
MI
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 46 - 26 Oct, MonUp Next
KKR
KXIP
19:30 IST - Sharjah
- Match 47 - 27 Oct, TueUp Next
SRH
DC
19:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 48 - 28 Oct, WedUp Next
MI
RCB
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 49 - 29 Oct, ThuUp Next
CSK
KKR
19:30 IST - Dubai
- 1st ODI - 30 Oct, FriUp Next
PAK
ZIM
10:00 IST - Rawalpindi
- Match 50 - 30 Oct, FriUp Next
KXIP
RR
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 51 - 31 Oct, SatUp Next
DC
MI
15:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 52 - 31 Oct, SatUp Next
RCB
SRH
19:30 IST - Sharjah
- 2nd ODI - 1 Nov, SunUp Next
PAK
ZIM
10:00 IST - Rawalpindi
- Match 53 - 1 Nov, SunUp Next
CSK
KXIP
15:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 54 - 1 Nov, SunUp Next
KKR
RR
19:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 55 - 2 Nov, MonUp Next
DC
RCB
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 3rd ODI - 3 Nov, TueUp Next
PAK
ZIM
10:00 IST - Rawalpindi
- Match 56 - 3 Nov, TueUp Next
SRH
MI
19:30 IST - Sharjah
- 1st T20I - 7 Nov, SatUp Next
PAK
ZIM
14:30 IST - Lahore
- 2nd T20I - 8 Nov, SunUp Next
PAK
ZIM
14:30 IST - Lahore
- 3rd T20I - 10 Nov, TueUp Next
PAK
ZIM
14:30 IST - Lahore
- 1st T20I - 27 Nov, FriUp Next
SA
ENG
21:30 IST - Cape Town
- 1st T20I - 27 Nov, FriUp Next
NZ
WI
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 2nd T20I - 29 Nov, SunUp Next
NZ
WI
06:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 2nd T20I - 29 Nov, SunUp Next
SA
ENG
18:00 IST - Paarl
- 3rd T20I - 30 Nov, MonUp Next
NZ
WI
11:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 3rd T20I - 1 Dec, TueUp Next
SA
ENG
21:30 IST - Cape Town
- 1st Test - 3 Dec, ThuUp Next
AUS
IND
05:30 IST - Brisbane
- 1st Test - 3 Dec, ThuUp Next
NZ
WI
03:30 IST - Hamilton
- 1st ODI - 4 Dec, FriUp Next
SA
ENG
16:30 IST - Cape Town
- 2nd ODI - 6 Dec, SunUp Next
SA
ENG
13:30 IST - Paarl
- 3rd ODI - 9 Dec, WedUp Next
SA
ENG
16:30 IST - Cape Town
- 2nd Test - 11 Dec, FriUp Next
NZ
WI
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 2nd Test - 11 Dec, FriUp Next
AUS
IND
09:00 IST - Adelaide
- 1st T20I - 18 Dec, FriUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 2nd T20I - 20 Dec, SunUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Hamilton
- 3rd T20I - 22 Dec, TueUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Napier
- 3rd Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
AUS
IND
05:00 IST - Melbourne
- 1st Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
NZ
PAK
03:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 4th Test - 3 Jan, SunUp Next
AUS
IND
05:00 IST - Sydney
- 2nd Test - 3 Jan, SunUp Next
NZ
PAK
03:30 IST - Christchurch
- 1st ODI - 12 Jan, TueUp Next
AUS
IND
07:30 IST - Perth
- 2nd ODI - 15 Jan, FriUp Next
AUS
IND
05:30 IST - Melbourne
- 3rd ODI - 17 Jan, SunUp Next
AUS
IND
05:30 IST - Sydney
- 1st T20I - 22 Feb, MonUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Christchurch
- 2nd T20I - 25 Feb, ThuUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Dunedin
- 3rd T20I - 3 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Wellington
- 4th T20I - 5 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 5th T20I - 7 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 1st ODI - 13 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Dunedin
- 2nd ODI - 17 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd ODI - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 1st T20I - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Napier
- 2nd T20I - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 3rd T20I - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Hamilton
CPN-XI vs WAR-XI Dream11 Team Andhra T20 Champions XI vs Warriors XI – Tops Picks, Captain, Vice-Captain, Cricket Fantasy Tips – October 23, 2020
CPN-XI vs WAR-XI Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / CPN-XI vs WAR-XI Dream11 Best Picks / CPN-XI vs WAR-XI Dream11 Captain / CPN-XI vs WAR-XI Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Guru Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: October 23, 2020, 8:29 AM IST
CPN-XI vs WAR-XI Dream11 Team Prediction Andhra T20 | With an aim to give nearly 100 cricketers from Andhra Pradesh the opportunity to experience high-pressure matches, the Andhra Cricket Association (ACA) partnering TCM Sports Management Pvt. Ltd. (TCM) to launch the inaugural Andhra T20 League. The Andhra T20 League will have Six(6) teams to play 33 matches across 17 days. All the matches will be played at Anantapur. The league will commence from 22nd October 2020. The six teams will be KINGS XI, Warriors XI, LEGENDS XI, CHARGERS XI, WARRIORS XI and CHAMPIONS XI. The teams shall comprise only players who are registered with the association from within the state of Andhra Pradesh. There will be no franchisees or team owners.
CPN-XI vs WAR-XI Andhra T20 Live Streaming Details
FanCode
CPN-XI vs WAR-XI Andhra T20 Live Score/Scorecard
FOLLOW HERE FOR LIVE SCORE
CPN-XI vs WAR-XI Andhra T20 Match Details
October 23 – 9:30 AM IST from Rural Development Trust Stadium, Anantapur
CPN-XI vs WAR-XI Andhra T20 My Dream11 Team
CPN-XI vs WAR-XI Dream11 Team Wicketkeeper: P Saran-Teja, Vamsi Krishna
CPN-XI vs WAR-XI Dream11 Team Batsmen: Pranith Manyala (VICE CAPTAIN), Murumulla Sriram, Ricky Bhui (CAPTAIN)
CPN-XI vs WAR-XI Dream11 Team All-rounders: Prasanth Kumar, Mohammad Rafi, Ashwin Hebbar
CPN-XI vs WAR-XI Dream11 Team Bowlers: P Manohar, Sneha Kishore, Achikollu Vinay Kumar
CPN-XI vs WAR-XI Dream11 Team Probable Playing XIs
Champions XI : Uppara Girinath, Vamsi Krishna, Ricky Bhui, Rakesh Augustine, Zaheer Abbas, Ashwin Hebbar, Munish Verma, P Subramanyam, Achikollu Vinay Kumar, Varshith Reddy, Sneha Kishore
Warriors XI : P Saran-Teja, Murumulla Sriram, M Harshavardhan, Pranith Manyala, Kolla Kranthi Kiran, Prasanth Kumar, Mohammad Rafi, P Manohar, B Satwik, J Durga-Kumar, E Dharani Kumar
Follow @CricketNext for more
CPN-XI vs WAR-XI Dream11/CPN-XI vs WAR-XI Dream11 prediction/CPN-XI vs WAR-XI Dream11 team/CPN-XI vs WAR-XI Dream11 top picks/CPN-XI vs WAR-XI/Dream11/CPN-XI vs WAR-XI Scorecard/Dream11 Team/Fantasy Tips
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|3028
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|2406
|115
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|Sri Lanka
|2454
|91
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|5819
|119
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|3941
|109
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|6047
|275
|2
|England
|5959
|271
|3
|India
|9319
|266
|4
|Pakistan
|6009
|261
|5
|South Africa
|4380
|258
|FULL Ranking