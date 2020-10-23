CPN-XI vs WAR-XI Dream11 Team Andhra T20 Champions XI vs Warriors XI – Tops Picks, Captain, Vice-Captain, Cricket Fantasy Tips – October 23, 2020

CPN-XI vs WAR-XI Dream11 Team Prediction Andhra T20 | With an aim to give nearly 100 cricketers from Andhra Pradesh the opportunity to experience high-pressure matches, the Andhra Cricket Association (ACA) partnering TCM Sports Management Pvt. Ltd. (TCM) to launch the inaugural Andhra T20 League. The Andhra T20 League will have Six(6) teams to play 33 matches across 17 days. All the matches will be played at Anantapur. The league will commence from 22nd October 2020. The six teams will be KINGS XI, Warriors XI, LEGENDS XI, CHARGERS XI, WARRIORS XI and CHAMPIONS XI. The teams shall comprise only players who are registered with the association from within the state of Andhra Pradesh. There will be no franchisees or team owners.

CPN-XI vs WAR-XI Andhra T20 Live Streaming Details

FanCode

CPN-XI vs WAR-XI Andhra T20 Live Score/Scorecard

FOLLOW HERE FOR LIVE SCORE

CPN-XI vs WAR-XI Andhra T20 Match Details

October 23 – 9:30 AM IST from Rural Development Trust Stadium, Anantapur

CPN-XI vs WAR-XI Andhra T20 My Dream11 Team

CPN-XI vs WAR-XI Dream11 Team Wicketkeeper: P Saran-Teja, Vamsi Krishna

CPN-XI vs WAR-XI Dream11 Team Batsmen: Pranith Manyala (VICE CAPTAIN), Murumulla Sriram, Ricky Bhui (CAPTAIN)

CPN-XI vs WAR-XI Dream11 Team All-rounders: Prasanth Kumar, Mohammad Rafi, Ashwin Hebbar

CPN-XI vs WAR-XI Dream11 Team Bowlers: P Manohar, Sneha Kishore, Achikollu Vinay Kumar

CPN-XI vs WAR-XI Dream11 Team Probable Playing XIs

Champions XI : Uppara Girinath, Vamsi Krishna, Ricky Bhui, Rakesh Augustine, Zaheer Abbas, Ashwin Hebbar, Munish Verma, P Subramanyam, Achikollu Vinay Kumar, Varshith Reddy, Sneha Kishore

Warriors XI : P Saran-Teja, Murumulla Sriram, M Harshavardhan, Pranith Manyala, Kolla Kranthi Kiran, Prasanth Kumar, Mohammad Rafi, P Manohar, B Satwik, J Durga-Kumar, E Dharani Kumar

