‘Cradle of Modern Indian cricket’: Vijay Shankar Celebrates Domination of Tamil Nadu Cricketers in IPL 2022 Auction

Indian all-rounder Vijay Shankar is a proud captain. Just a few months back, the 31-year-old was handed the responsibility of leading the Tamil Nadu team in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy as regular skipper Dinesh Karthik was ruled out due to injury.

Shankar justified the trust shown by the management as he led Tamil Nadu to their second consecutive title. The team hammered Karnataka by four wickets to lift the prestigious trophy. The players also made a lot of noise throughout the tournament for their exemplary performance.

The brilliant performance delivered by the Tamil Nadu cricketers in the domestic event saw them fetching a lot of limelight during the mega-auction. A handful of Tamil Nadu players went under hammer over a span of two days and caused bidding over between the ten franchises.

All the teams seemed eager to acquire the local match-winning talents for the cash-rich league. Shahrukh Khan emerged as the costliest buy from Tamil Nadu in the IPL 2022 auction. Shahrukh’s previous franchise, Punjab Kings shelled out a whopping Rs 9 crore to again acquire his services. All-rounder Washington Sundar was picked by Sunrisers Hyderabad for Rs 8.5 crore while RCB bought Dinesh Karthik for Rs 5.5 crore.

As most of the players from Tamil Nadu’s winning squad for the Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy will be representing different IPL teams, Shankar penned down an emotional note on his Twitter handle. The 31-year-old hailed the state as the cradle of modern Indian cricket and backed them to be the match-winners for their new teams.

“Tamil Nadu - The cradle of modern Indian cricket. What an amazing year it’s been. A tremendously talented Tamil Nadu team won the Syed Mushtaq Ali tournament and now the players are sprinkled across the IPL teams, bringing their spice and flavour to the biggest T20 league in the world. Long live Tamil Nadu Cricket. Proud to be a player and a Captain in this glorious era for Tamil Nadu cricket,” Shankar wrote on Twitter.

Tamil Nadu - The cradle of modern Indian cricket! What an amazing year it’s been! A Tremendously Talented Tamil Nadu Team won the Syed Mushtaq Ali tournament #Back2Back and now the players are sprinkled across the #IPL teams, 1/2 pic.twitter.com/pehm0q5fWG— Vijay Shankar (@vijayshankar260) February 15, 2022

Other crorepatis from Tamil Nadu are Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, T Natarajan, and Murugan Ashwin as they were picked by Gujarat Titans, SRH, and CSK, respectively. Hari Nishanth, N Jagadeesan, Sai Sudharshan, and Sanjay Yadav also attracted buyers at the mega event. The skipper, Shankar, will be playing for Gujarat as they picked him for Rs 1.4 crore.

