BAN IN PAK, 2 TEST SERIES, 2020 1st Test, Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi, 07 - 11 Feb, 2020

1ST INN

Bangladesh

233 (82.5)

Bangladesh
v/s
Pakistan
Pakistan*

445 (122.5)

Bangladesh trail by 49 runs, MIN. 119.0 Overs Left Today

Craig McDermott & Sharon Tredrea Inducted into Australian Cricket Hall of Fame

Former Australian cricketers Craig McDermott and Sharon Tredrea were inducted into the Australian cricket Hall of Fame on Monday.

Former Australian cricketers Craig McDermott and Sharon Tredrea were inducted into the Australian cricket Hall of Fame on Monday.

McDermott, who debuted in 1984, represented Australia until 1996, where he spearheaded the bowling under Allan Border. He played 71 Tests and 138 ODIs and returned with 291 and 138 wickets respectively.

Among his many achievements, the fast bowler was part of Australia's 1987 World Cup victory, claiming 18 wickets for the tournament.

"Does it mean that I'm old? Or I'm nearly dead? I'm not sure," McDermott told foxsports.com.au of his inclusion.

"It's a great thing to achieve and be part of such an elite bunch of men and women players that have been inducted into the Hall of Fame," he added.

Post his playing days, McDermott, now 54, turned to coaching at Australia's Centre of Excellence and subsequently took up the position of Australia's fast-bowling coach in 2011.

Tredrea, on the other hand, featured in 10 Tests and 31 ODIs -- in which she scalped 30 and 32 wickets respectively -- between 1973 and 1988 during which she participated in four World Cups, was regarded as one of the quickest bowlers to play the women's game.

"I've seen other people being inducted and thought, 'Gee, that's really something'," cricket.com.au quoted her as saying

"It's an amazing honour, I never thought it would be something that would be bestowed on me because it's a personal award and I'm more a team person.

"It's a weird feeling, maybe because I've come from an era that nobody was really that au fait with in terms of cricket," the 65-year-old added.

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | One-off ODI ODI | Fri, 3 April, 2020

BAN v PAK
Karachi

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Sun, 5 April, 2020

BAN v PAK
Karachi

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd ODI ODI | Tue, 11 Feb, 2020

IND v NZ
Mount Maunganui All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 Australia 4320 108
3 England 5253 105
4 New Zealand 3449 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7748 121
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 South Africa 5193 110
5 Australia 5854 110
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 4720 262
