Craig McMillan Joins Bangladesh as Batting Consultant for Sri Lanka Tour

Former New Zealand batsman Craig McMillan has been named as the batting consultant for Bangladesh ahead of their tour of Sri Lanka.

Cricketnext Staff |August 25, 2020, 7:32 PM IST
Craig McMillan

Former New Zealand batsman Craig McMillan has been named as the batting consultant for Bangladesh ahead of their tour of Sri Lanka.

The Bangladesh Cricket Board announced the decision on Tuesday after former South Africa batsman Neil McKenzie relinquished the role earlier this week citing personal reasons.

Having featured for New Zealand for more than decade, McMillan had scored over 8,000 international runs in Tests, ODIs and T20s.

After retirement, McMillan worked as New Zealand’s batting and fielding coach from 2014 to 2019.

He also has coaching experiences with Canterbury, Middlesex and Indian Premier League team Kings XI Punjab.

Bangladesh is scheduled to tour Sri Lanka for three Test matches in October-November this year.

McMillan will join the team during its pre-tour camp in Sri Lanka, BCB said in an announcement.

