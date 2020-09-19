- 3rd ODI - 16 Sep, WedMatch Ended302/7(50.0) RR 6.04
ENG
AUS305/7(50.0) RR 6.04
Australia beat England by 3 wickets
- 2nd ODI - 13 Sep, SunMatch Ended231/9(50.0) RR 4.62
ENG
AUS207/10(50.0) RR 4.62
England beat Australia by 24 runs
- Match 1 - 19 Sep, SatUp Next
MI
CSK
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 2 - 20 Sep, SunUp Next
DC
KXIP
19:30 IST - Dubai
News
Craig McMillan Not to Join Bangladesh for SL Tour Due to Family Tragedy
Bangladesh's batting consultant will not be able to give his service for the upcoming tour in Sri Lanka. Former Kiwi batsman needs a moment of grief due to a personal loss.
- IANS
- Updated: September 19, 2020, 5:37 PM IST
Former New Zealand batsman Craig McMillan, who had been appointed Bangladesh batting consultant for the upcoming Sri Lanka tour, will be unable to take up the role due to a loss in his family, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) announced on Saturday.
IPL 2020 FULL COVERAGE | IPL 2020 SCHEDULE | IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE
McMillan was supposed to join the team later this month to prepare for the three-match Test series which would have been Bangladesh's first assignment following the outbreak of coronavirus in March.
"Craig has communicated to us that his father has passed away recently and therefore, it would not be possible for him to take up the batting consultant's position of the national team for the upcoming tour at this moment of grief." BCB chief executive Nizamuddin said in a statement.
"We fully understand his situation. Our sympathies are with Craig and his family during this difficult time," Nizamuddin added.
ALSO READ: Cricket fans all over the world are excited for the IPL
The former New Zealand batsman had agreed to take up the role last month after spending five years as Black Caps' all-format batting coach. He was to replace Neil McKenzie, who had worked with Bangladesh for two years in the same capacity before deciding against travelling during the pandemic.
Meanwhile, the fate of the tour is hanging in the balance as BCB is yet to get any response from their Sri Lankan counterparts after former's rejection of the mandatory 14-day quarantine period.
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|3028
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|2406
|115
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|3882
|105
|5
|Sri Lanka
|2454
|91
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|5819
|119
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|3941
|109
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|6047
|275
|2
|England
|5959
|271
|3
|India
|9319
|266
|4
|Pakistan
|6009
|261
|5
|South Africa
|4380
|258
|FULL Ranking