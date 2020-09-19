Craig McMillan Not to Join Bangladesh for SL Tour Due to Family Tragedy

Bangladesh's batting consultant will not be able to give his service for the upcoming tour in Sri Lanka. Former Kiwi batsman needs a moment of grief due to a personal loss.

Former New Zealand batsman Craig McMillan, who had been appointed Bangladesh batting consultant for the upcoming Sri Lanka tour, will be unable to take up the role due to a loss in his family, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) announced on Saturday.

McMillan was supposed to join the team later this month to prepare for the three-match Test series which would have been Bangladesh's first assignment following the outbreak of coronavirus in March.

"Craig has communicated to us that his father has passed away recently and therefore, it would not be possible for him to take up the batting consultant's position of the national team for the upcoming tour at this moment of grief." BCB chief executive Nizamuddin said in a statement.

"We fully understand his situation. Our sympathies are with Craig and his family during this difficult time," Nizamuddin added.

The former New Zealand batsman had agreed to take up the role last month after spending five years as Black Caps' all-format batting coach. He was to replace Neil McKenzie, who had worked with Bangladesh for two years in the same capacity before deciding against travelling during the pandemic.

Meanwhile, the fate of the tour is hanging in the balance as BCB is yet to get any response from their Sri Lankan counterparts after former's rejection of the mandatory 14-day quarantine period.