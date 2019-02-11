Home Zestmoney Moments of the match News Columnists Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
CricketNext GET APP

Craig McMillan to Quit as Black Caps Batting Coach After World Cup

AFP | Updated: February 11, 2019, 11:37 AM IST
Craig McMillan to Quit as Black Caps Batting Coach After World Cup

Image: Twitter

Loading...
Wellington: Former New Zealand international Craig McMillan announced on Monday he will step down as the team's batting coach after this year's World Cup in England and Wales.

McMillan said the conclusion of the showpiece tournament was the right time to move on after five years in the job, including helping New Zealand reach the final of the 2015 World Cup.

"It's been a privilege to be able to work with the likes of Brendon McCullum, Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor day-in and day-out and to see the records they've accomplished has been very satisfying," he said.

McMillan, who played 55 Tests and 197 one-day internationals for the Black Caps, was given the role of batting mentor by former head coach Mike Hesson, who was replaced by Gary Stead last year.

The 42-year-old said he would pursue other coaching opportunities after the World Cup but did not specify what they might be.

The tournament runs from May 30 to July 14 and New Zealand Cricket said McMillan's replacement would be announced before the team depart for a tour of Sri Lanka in August.
Craig McMillanmcmillanMike Hessonnew zealand cricketnz batting coachsri lanka
First Published: February 11, 2019, 11:37 AM IST
Loading...

Also Watch

Live TV

UPCOMING MATCHES

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 5007 116
2 South Africa 4280 110
3 England 5310 108
4 New Zealand 3213 107
5 Australia 4566 104
FULL Ranking
Loading...