Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Stumps

BASIL D'OLIVEIRA TROPHY, 2019/20 4th Test, The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg, 24 - 28 Jan, 2020

1ST INN

England *

192/4 (54.2)

England
v/s
South Africa
South Africa

Toss won by England (decided to bat)

fixtures

All matches

4th Test: ENG VS SA

live
ENG ENG
SA SA

Johannesburg

24 Jan, 202013:30 IST

1st T20I: NZ VS IND

live
NZ NZ
IND IND

Auckland

24 Jan, 202012:20 IST

2nd T20I: NZ VS IND

upcoming
NZ NZ
IND IND

Auckland

26 Jan, 202012:20 IST

3rd T20I: NZ VS IND

upcoming
NZ NZ
IND IND

Hamilton

29 Jan, 202012:30 IST

Crawley Hits Maiden Fifty Before South Africa Fight Back in Fourth Test

Zak Crawley's maiden Test half-century gave England a solid foundation before South Africa struck back on the first day of the fourth and final Test at the Wanderers Stadium on Friday.

AFP |January 24, 2020, 11:13 PM IST
Crawley Hits Maiden Fifty Before South Africa Fight Back in Fourth Test

Zak Crawley's maiden Test half-century gave England a solid foundation before South Africa struck back on the first day of the fourth and final Test at the Wanderers Stadium on Friday.

Holding an unbeatable 2-1 series lead, England were 192 for four when bad light ended a rain-shortened day.

England's youthful opening pair of Crawley (66) and Dom Sibley (39) shared England's first century opening partnership since 2016 and blunted South Africa's fast bowlers on a pitch which both captains expected to be challenging for batsmen.

Crawley, 21, and Sibley, 24, put on 107 before Sibley was caught down the leg side by wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock to give new cap Beuran Hendricks his first Test wicket.

South Africa claimed three more wickets to have England at a slightly precarious 157 for four but captain Joe Root and Ollie Pope took the tourists safely through to the close in deteriorating light.

Rain prevented any play before lunch and the South African bowling was surprisingly unthreatening when it did get under way.

Both teams opted for an all-seam attack on a pitch which usually favours fast bowlers but there was no discernible swing or sharp movement off the surface as England's openers scored at better than three runs an over.

England were 100 for no wicket at tea but South Africa changed their tactics after the interval, bowling more short-pitched deliveries.

Crawley, in his fourth Test, batted confidently from the start and drove strongly off the front foot, although on 56, shortly before tea, he was hit on the helmet when he missed a pull against Anrich Nortje.

He made his runs off 112 balls and hit 11 fours before he provided Rassie van der Dussen with one of three catches at first slip, edging a ball from Vernon Philander which bounced more than usual.

Joe Denly was dropped twice before he was caught by Van der Dussen off Dane Paterson for 27 and Ben Stokes made only two before he played an extravagant drive against Nortje to give Van der Dussen his third catch.

Anrich NortjeBen Stokesbeuran hendricksDom SibleyJoe Rootsouth africa vs england 2020Vernon PhilanderZak Crawley

Related stories

Stokes Faces Action Over Angry Clash With Fan at Wanderers
Cricketnext Staff | January 24, 2020, 11:08 PM IST

Stokes Faces Action Over Angry Clash With Fan at Wanderers

Temba Bavuma Back to Bolster South Africa for Final England Test
Cricketnext Staff | January 23, 2020, 6:52 PM IST

Temba Bavuma Back to Bolster South Africa for Final England Test

Kagiso Rabada Surprised by Ban, Sorry for Letting Team Down
Cricketnext Staff | January 21, 2020, 2:22 PM IST

Kagiso Rabada Surprised by Ban, Sorry for Letting Team Down

Also Watch

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Sun, 26 Jan, 2020

IND v NZ
Auckland

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd T20I T20 | Wed, 29 Jan, 2020

IND v NZ
Hamilton All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 Australia 4320 108
3 New Zealand 3449 105
4 South Africa 3177 102
5 England 4593 102
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7748 121
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 South Africa 5193 110
5 Australia 5854 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 10645 260
see more