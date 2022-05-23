CRD vs IRR Dream11 Team Prediction For Nature Isle T10 2022: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs, May 23, 9:30 PM IST

CRD vs IRR Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Nature Isle T10 2022 match between Champagne Reef Divers and Indian River Rowers: Champagne Reef Divers and Indian River Rowers will go one-on-one against each other on Monday, May 23 at Windsor Park. The fans can expect an exciting game of cricket as both Champagne Reef Divers and Indian River Rowers got off to winning starts in the competition.

Champagne Reef Divers are at the top of the points table after defeating Valley Hikers by nine runs. Lee Louisy, Esmael Lendor, and Kharmal Hamilton picked two wickets each in the second innings to help Diver defend 89 runs in ten overs. Going forward in the tournament, the team will hope for better performances with the bat.

Indian River Rowers, on the other hand, handed a defeat to Barana Aute Warriors in their opening game by nine runs. For Indian Rovers also, the bowlers led the attack as they restricted the opposition to 87 runs.

Ahead of the match between Champagne Reef Divers and Indian River Rowers, here is everything you need to know:

CRD vs IRR Telecast

Champagne Reef Divers vs Indian River Rowers game will not be telecast in India

CRD vs IRR Live Streaming

The Nature Isle T10 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

CRD vs IRR Match Details

CRD vs IRR match will be played at Windsor Park, Roseau, Dominica at 09:30 PM IST on May 23, Monday.

CRD vs IRR Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Sherwin Labassiere

Vice-Captain: Joshua Sylvester

Suggested Playing XI for CRD vs IRR Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeeper: Adrian Matthew

Batters: Jahseon Alexander, Joshua Sylvester, Savio Anselm, Joel Durand

All-rounders: Nicholas Bruno, Sherwin Labassiere, Donald Clarke

Bowlers: Lee Louisy, Garvin Marcellin, Kharmal Hamilton

CRD vs IRR Probable XIs

Champagne Reef Divers: Lee Louisy, Jahseon Alexander, Jedd Joseph, Jervon Raphael, Micah Joseph, Nicholas Bruno, Adrian Matthew, Esmael Lendor, Kharmal Hamilton, Joshua Sylvester, Donald Clarke

Indian River Rowers: Sherlon George, Jamarley Benjamin, Garvin Marcellin, Savio Anselm, Rick James, Lex Magloire, Vincent Lewis, Clement Marcellin, Joel Durand, Kyne George, Sherwin Labassiere

