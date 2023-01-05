CRD vs TVH Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs

Champagne Reef Divers will take on The Valley Hikers in Qualifier 1 of the Nature isle T10 League on January 5. The reef divers enjoyed a great campaign in the league winning eight of their 10 games, accumulating 32 points to sit comfortably on top of the table. The Champagne Reef Divers lost their first two games of the season but have buckled up and are unbeaten since then notching up one victory after another.

The Valley Hikers have recorded five victories and four defeats in 10 games this season with one game being abandoned. They sit in the second position just above Sari Sari Sunrisers courtesy of their superior run rate.

Interesting Champagne Reef Divers played the Valley Hikers in their opening match of the campaign. The Valley Hikers won that game convincingly by 44 runs. However, the Champagne Reef Divers triumphed by a margin of 36 runs in the reverse fixture. With everything on the line, it will be interesting to see who can emerge victorious in this battle.

Ahead of the match between Champagne Reef Divers and The Valley Hikers; here is everything you need to know:

CRD vs TVH Telecast

None of the channels will be broadcasting the Champagne Reef Divers vs The Valley Hikers Nature Isle T10 League match in India

CRD vs TVH Live Streaming

The Nature Isle T10 League 2022 match between Champagne Reef Divers vs The Valley Hikers will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

CRD vs TVH Match Details

The CRD vs TVH Nature Isle T10 League 2022-23 match will be played at Windsor Park, Roseau, Dominica on Wednesday, January 5, at 9:30 pm IST.

CRD vs TVH Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Gidron Pope

Vice-Captain: Leniko Boucher

Suggested Playing XI for CRD vs TVH Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeeper: Sherlon George

Batter: Gidron Pope, Alick Athanaze, Brian Joseph

All-rounders: Leniko Boucher, Darron Nedd, Jahseon Alexander, Delaney Alexander

Bowlers: Jaiden James, Lee Louisy, Micah Joseph

Champagne Reef Divers vs The Valley Hikers Possible Starting XI:

Champagne Reef Divers Predicted Starting Line-up: Yawani Regis, Alick Athanaze, Jervon Raphael, Jedd Joseph, Leniko Boucher, Darron Nedd, Jahseon Alexander, Sherquan Toussaint, Lee Louisy, Sharkeem Thomas, Micah Joseph

The Valley Hikers Predicted Starting Line-up: Sherlon George, Rick James, Gidron Pope, Brian Joseph, Delaney Alexander, Odiamar Honore, Kevin James, Jaiden James, Alex Antoine, Kyron Phillip, Elton Mark

