Credit to Bowlers for Doing Well on Batting Track - Asghar Afghan

Loading...
“I’m happy because today is a very historic day for Afghanistan, the Afghanistan people, for our team and our cricket board. That’s why we are very happy,” he said.
“From playing two-day, three-day cricket to playing longer formats and then Test matches, we will automatically mature more if we keep playing more Tests. Playing Test cricket was our dream.”
Chasing 147 to win in the fourth innings, the home side’s total of 314 in the second innings of the match after bowling out Ireland for 172 proved to be the differentiator in the end. Afghan was quick to praise his bowlers and also outlined the team’s plans before the upcoming World Cup.
“I give a lot of credit to our bowlers, specially Rashid Khan, Waqar, Yamin and Nabi, they bowled very well because the wicket actually looked good for batting.
“Before the World Cup, we have a camp in South Africa and we will go there to prepare. After that, we have a few games lined up and hope to use those too as preparation. We hope to keep playing good cricket.”
Meanwhile, Ireland captain William Porterfield pointed to the lack of runs scored by his team in the first innings as being one of the main reasons for the defeat.
“It was obviously going to be a tough ask today. If you’re defending 150, obviously the first innings is where it went wrong for us,” he said.
“If we batted even remotely close to how we batted in the second innings, then things could have been different for us. Because then you’re talking about chasing upwards of 280-300 runs. But taking nothing away from how Afghanistan played, they came out deserved winners at the end of the game.
“Quite a few lads made their debut in the game, but I’m very happy with the lads that came in, how they went about it and how they prepared for things. You want them to kick on and make big contributions, but we didn’t do that in the first innings and from that point on you’re always playing catch-up.”
Finally, Rahmat Shah, who was declared the man-of-the-match for scoring fifties in both the Afghanistan innings also congratulated everyone involved with Afghanistan cricket for the win.
“I would like to congratulate the country and everyone in Afghanistan cricket for the win. I am glad to have scored many runs for my team. Staying at the wicket and playing it session by session helped,” he said.
First Published: March 18, 2019, 2:05 PM IST