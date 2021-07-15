Cricket 19 Announce New DLC Pack Featuring The Hundred and Caribbean Premier League

The developer of the Cricket 19 app – Big Ant – has announced a new DLC pack for the users of the gaming application. The users of the popular app will be now able to play England and Wales Cricket Board’s upcoming domestic tournament – The Hundred as well as West Indies’ T20 series – Caribbean Premier League in the app. The company has also announced that they are including as many as 200 new licensed cricketers in Cricket 19’s roster.

The app will be available on Xbox, PC and PlayStation from Friday, July 16, 2011, and the DLC will cost over $14.95.

In the DLC pack, the players will be allowed to draft their own The Hundred fantasy team. It will feature men’s as well as women’s games in the Hundred. They have also added three new stadiums to give fans full home experiences for all eight The Hundred teams.

Speaking about these developments in their app Big Ant CEO Ross Symons in a statement said, “This is the full The Hundred experience.”

“We’ve gone out and recreated three more stadia in the UK, so fans will be able to play along with the complete competition while testing their own management and playing skills in building up their perfect team,” Symons was quoted as saying by IGN.

Symons further stressed that his team has always aspired to give a full cricket experience to their users. Speaking about their decision to add the Hundred, he said, it is a new and ‘exciting’ format and we have been contemplating over including it in our app for quite some time now. He also disclosed that it is the first time they “brought DCL to a cricket game.”

Symons also said that their fans who have played cricket for thousands of hours on the app had been asking them for a new experience. He concluded his statement by saying that he is eagerly waiting for fans’ reactions when they experience DLC.

