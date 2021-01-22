Cricket: Anderson Strikes Early For England But Sri Lanka Fight Back

- 1st ODI - 21 Jan, 2021Match Ended287/9(50.0) RR 5.74
AFG
IRE271/9(50.0) RR 5.42
Afghanistan beat Ireland by 16 runs
- 1st ODI - 20 Jan, 2021Match Ended122/10(32.2) RR 3.77
WI
BAN125/4(33.5) RR 3.69
Bangladesh beat West Indies by 6 wickets
- 2nd ODI - 24 Jan, SunUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 3rd ODI - 25 Jan, MonUp Next
BAN
WI
11:00 IST - Chattogram
- 3rd ODI - 26 Jan, TueUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 1st Test - 26 Jan, TueUp Next
PAK
SA
10:30 IST - Karachi
- 1st Test - 3 Feb, WedUp Next
BAN
WI
09:00 IST - Chattogram
- 2nd Test - 4 Feb, ThuUp Next
PAK
SA
10:30 IST - Rawalpindi
- 1st Test - 5 Feb, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Chennai
- 2nd Test - 11 Feb, ThuUp Next
BAN
WI
09:00 IST - Mirpur
- 1st T20 - 11 Feb, ThuUp Next
PAK
SA
16:00 IST - Lahore
- 2nd Test - 13 Feb, SatUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Chennai
- 2nd T20 - 13 Feb, SatUp Next
PAK
SA
16:00 IST - Lahore
- 3rd T20 - 14 Feb, SunUp Next
PAK
SA
16:00 IST - Lahore
- 1st T20I - 22 Feb, MonUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd Test - 24 Feb, WedUp Next
IND
ENG
14:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 2nd T20I - 25 Feb, ThuUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Dunedin
- 3rd T20I - 3 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Wellington
- 4th Test - 4 Mar, ThuUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 4th T20I - 5 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 5th T20I - 7 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 1st T20I - 12 Mar, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
19:00 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 1st ODI - 13 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Dunedin
- 2nd T20I - 14 Mar, SunUp Next
IND
ENG
19:00 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 3rd T20I - 16 Mar, TueUp Next
IND
ENG
19:00 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 2nd ODI - 17 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Christchurch
- 4th T20I - 18 Mar, ThuUp Next
IND
ENG
19:00 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 3rd ODI - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 5th T20I - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
IND
ENG
19:00 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 1st ODI - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
IND
ENG
13:30 IST - Pune
- 1st T20I - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Napier
- 2nd ODI - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
13:30 IST - Pune
- 2nd T20I - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 3rd ODI - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
IND
ENG
13:30 IST - Pune
- 3rd T20I - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Hamilton
- 1st ODI - 29 Jun, TueUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - Chester-le-Street
- 2nd ODI - 1 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 4 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - Bristol
- 1st ODI - 8 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - Cardiff
- 2nd ODI - 10 Jul, SatUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 13 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - Birmingham
- 1st T20I - 16 Jul, FriUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd T20I - 18 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Leeds
- 3rd T20I - 20 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st Test - 4 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd Test - 12 Aug, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - London
- 3rd Test - 25 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Leeds
- 4th Test - 2 Sep, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - London
- 5th Test - 10 Sep, FriUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st T20I - 14 Oct, ThuUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
- 2nd T20I - 15 Oct, FriUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
Cricket: Anderson Strikes Early For England But Sri Lanka Fight Back
James Anderson took two early wickets to rock Sri Lanka on the first morning of the second and final test in Galle, but the home side recovered to reach 76 for two at lunch having won the toss and elected to bat on Friday.
- Reuters
- Updated: January 22, 2021, 12:30 PM IST
James Anderson took two early wickets to rock Sri Lanka on the first morning of the second and final test in Galle, but the home side recovered to reach 76 for two at lunch having won the toss and elected to bat on Friday.
Opener Lahiru Thirimanne, fresh from a century in the first test, is not out on 43, having put on an unbeaten third wicket stand of 69 with Angelo Mathews, who has 26.
Anderson (2-4) returned to the England side in the place of Stuart Broad in what was an expected rotation of the seam bowling stocks and had an immediate impact.
Fiery Sri Lanka opener Kusal Perera had a wild swing at a delivery outside off stump and was caught high above his head by Joe Root at first slip for 6.
Oshada Fernando, who came into the side for Kusal Mendis, lasted just four balls before he edged a rising Anderson delivery that he could have left on to the wickets.
Mendis was dropped after he scored four ducks in a row before his second innings 15 in the last test, suggesting the number three position is a problem one for Sri Lanka.
An unusual lack of rain in the build-up to the test has led to a dry wicket that could crumble early in the test, meaning Sri Lanka will be desperate to set England a challenging target in the fourth innings.
The home side lost the first test by seven wickets after also electing to bat first before being skittled for a paltry 135.
Sri Lanka have handed a debut to spinning all-rounder Ramesh Mendis and also recalled leading seamer bowler Suranga Lakmal, who missed their last three tests due to injury.
England are seeking a fifth away test victory in a row for the first time since 1913. They travel to India for four matches directly after the completion of this series.
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|New Zealand
|3198
|118
|2
|India
|3765
|118
|3
|Australia
|3498
|113
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|South Africa
|2499
|96
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6800
|272
|3
|India
|10186
|268
|4
|Pakistan
|7516
|259
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
|FULL Ranking