Cricket Association of Pondicherry Offers Dormitory as Quarantine Facility

The Cricket Association of Pondicherry (CAP) has offered the dormitory in its Tutipet campus as a quarantine facility for coronavirus patients in Puducherry.
The CAP made the offer in a letter to the Puducherry Lt Governor Kiran Bedi.
"We stopped cricketing activities due to outbreak of coronavirus. We can offer these facilities to house up to 30 infected patients if need be with necessary medical tie-up through Laxmi Medical College, Pondicherry," the CAP letter said.
The coronavirus pandemic has played havoc with sporting calendars across the globe leading to cancellation or postponement of various events including the Indian Premier League in India.
The global death toll due to COVID-19 is over 14,000.
