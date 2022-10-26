'Cricket Australia Abandoned me And Made it Look Like They Thought I'd Sexually Harassed Someone': Tim Paine

Former Australia Test captain Tim Paine lashed out at Cricket Australia for handling his situation in the ‘sexting’ scandal. The wicketkeeper batter took an indefinite “mental health break” from the game as he was also removed from the list of contracted players.

Paine was accused by a former Cricket Tasmania receptionist of sending sexually explicit messages to her four years ago but the cricketer said they were consensual. He was cleared by an internal investigation in 2018. However, the whole incident came to the public last year.

T20 World Cup 2022: Full Coverage | Schedule | Results | Points Table | Gallery

In his autobiography titled, “The Price Paid”, Paine suggested that CA abandoned him and made it look like he had sexually harassed someone.

“I was disappointed and I was tired of this. I was prepared to cop the flak for what I did, but in my mind, Cricket Australia had abandoned me and made it look like they thought I’d sexually harassed someone and so everyone else would think so too,” he wrote.

The 37-year-old said that he was ready to defend himself if the matter didn’t go public. He claims that CA didn’t handle it the way they were supposed to otherwise he would still be the captain of the Test team.

“The reality was they were happy to defend me and accept I hadn’t breached their code of conduct as long as it was kept private. If the story hadn’t run, I would still be captain and if Cricket Australia had handled it like they said they would I would still be playing for Australia”

The wicketkeeper batter addressed the events in his autobiography and said that Cricket Australia and his manager James Henderson failed to stop the matter to go public.

Paine revealed that a PR consultant which was from outside of the organisation got involved when he was dealing with CA about the matter which made him realise that the CA will not back him.

“We did a phone link which included this person they’d hired from a public relations firm who’d apparently given advice to the board in the past,” Paine wrote in his book. “He said that he’d been in the newspaper game for many years and this was going to be huge and would not go away. I found it very strange that this person, someone I’d never met and someone who did not work at Cricket Australia, took the lead in the call while Nick, the chief executive, took a back seat,” he said.

Exclusive: ‘Bhuvneshwar Kumar Could Surprise in Australia, A Dangerous Option With New Ball’ – John Buchanan

The 37-year-old also suggested that it was the PR consultant’s idea about him relinquishing the captaincy post.

“The consultant then said that the best way to get ahead of the story was if I stood down as captain. I was stunned by that, so was James. Who was this guy? What did he know about the circumstances? That was the first time anyone had mentioned me resigning as captain. There was no way I was doing that,” he added.

Pain also shed light on his conversations with Nick Hockley but the Cricket Australia CEO didn’t gave him straight answers.

“I knew what had happened. Cricket Australia knew what had happened and in my mind this guy didn’t know, or worse than that, it was like he believed that I had sexually harassed her. Then Nick chimed in, saying how experienced this guy was and how he thought I should listen to his advice. I said, ‘Do you want me to resign as Test captain, Nick? He couldn’t give me a straight answer, or wouldn’t. He kept talking around in circles.

“And this guy said, ‘If you resign as Test captain it will take the air out of it but if you stay on they are going to keep coming at you.’ I think he said I wouldn’t last until Monday and I replied that I would if they backed me in,” he added.

Paine said that he was disappointed with the CA as they let the hired PR consultant operate the matter.

“I said to Nick, ‘You and the board know what’s happened, you have an integrity report that clears me of any wrongdoing to anybody and that it was a personal matter. It was becoming obvious what Cricket Australia wanted me to do but they didn’t have the courage to say it themselves, they were letting their hired consultant run the show. They’d held a gun to my head. I couldn’t go on without their support,” he wrote.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here