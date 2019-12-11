Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Cricket Australia Advises Players to Verify Food for Banned Substances

Australian cricketers have been advised by their board to verify their food before consumption to avoid hassles with drug testers.

Cricketnext Staff |December 11, 2019, 3:26 PM IST
Cricket Australia Advises Players to Verify Food for Banned Substances

Australian cricketers have been advised by their board to verify their food before consumption to avoid hassles with drug testers.

Cricket Australia have given the players a 17-page document that calls for increased awareness of even what is on the breakfast table, particularly whether it has banned protein substances.

"This is a complex area. It's not a big issue but one we stay across along with lots of other products," Alex Kountouris, Cricket Australia's head of sports science and medicine, was quoted as saying by Stuff.co.nz.

"Anything with added protein needs to be batch tested according to our policy, irrespective of brand. It means it is now a supplement and falls under our policy if it had a supplement added.

"That's the same with lots of products that have protein or other supplements added because we don't know the source of the supplement. Cereals are low risk but still need to be careful. "It's only some cereals that have added protein. They advertise it on the box because it's a marketing point."

The CA document warns players about a "number of off-the-shelf products" that contain added protein substances, including sports food, smoothies and shakes.

"These can include, but are not limited to: cereal and other breakfast bars, breakfast cereals and ready-to-go drinks. It is important that players check the ingredient list of products before purchasing. If a product does contain added protein substance (including protein concentrates and blends) the player should provide details to his/her sports dietitian before purchasing or consuming," it says.

"The sports dietitian must ascertain the origin of the protein powder and the degree of risk for an anti-doping violation before advising the player.

"Only 'real food' ingredients should be used. The following should be avoided: protein powders, herbal ingredients and ingredients claiming to add extra energy, vitality, clarity or similar."

Alex Kountourisaustraliacricket australia

