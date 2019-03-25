Cricket Australia Appoints Griffith, Cooley as Bowling Coaches for WC and Ashes

Loading...
Adam Griffith, who was assistant coach with the Australian Cricket Team on a tour to West Indies in 2016 has been appointed the bowling coach for the World Cup, while Troy Cooley, who was also bowling coach on Australia’s recent tour of India has been appointed as the bowling coach for the Ashes tour after the World Cup.
Griffith retired as a player in 2011 and subsequently rose up the coaching ranks, being appointed head coach of Tasmania in 2017. Cooley, on the other hand brings with him a first-hand experience of English conditions, having also worked as England’s bowling coach previously.
“We are pleased to announce Adam and Troy have been appointed Bupa Support Team Assistant Coaches for the World Cup and Ashes Series respectively,” Cricket Australia Interim Executive GM, Team Performance, Belinda Clark said.
“We reached out to the coaches working in Australian Cricket and received expressions of interest from a strong field of candidates and through the process Adam and Troy emerged as the clear standouts for these secondments.
“Adam and Troy have extensive coaching experience, which we believe will help support our players to best prepare and perform in the upcoming campaigns. We would like to thank Cricket Tasmania for releasing Adam for this period.
“At the completion of the World Cup and Ashes Series we’ll review the overall coaching structure and assess the best path moving forward based on the upcoming schedule, player needs and team direction under Justin."
Australian Head Coach Justin Langer also called Griffith and Cooley as “wonderful additions” to the team.
“We are fortunate to have Adam join us for the World Cup, and Troy continuing with us for the Ashes Series in England,” Langer said.
“I’ve worked with Adam in the past at the WACA and been pleased with how hard he’s worked to establish himself as one of the best young coaches in Australia.
“While his primary focus will be on preparing our fast bowling group for the physical and mental demands of a World Cup in England, he’ll also be a great educator and mentor for our entire squad.
“Troy has been with us for our successful tour of India and the current tour of UAE. He’s been a fantastic addition to our coaching team, and brings a great wealth of knowledge, experience and success having coached Australian and England teams in England. His focus will be to prepare our Test bowlers for what’s shaping as an exciting Ashes Series in tough English conditions.”
Both coaches will officially begin their appointments at the World Cup training camp, due to begin in May.
First Published: March 25, 2019, 9:15 AM IST