Cricket Australia Cancels Hosting Bangladesh - Reports

According to a report by espncricinfo, CA communicated to the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) that the tour was not "commercially viable".
The International Cricket Council's (ICC) Future Tours Program (FTP) had Australia down to play two Tests and three ODIs at home against Bangladesh in August and September, the latter's first bilateral tour Down Under since 2003.
However, the trip was scrapped because Australian free-to-air broadcasters are understood to be uninterested in televising the series in the middle of the football season.
The report further said that CA felt it no longer made sense to play top-end matches, usually played in North Queensland and the Northern Territory, out of season because they get "swamped" by the major football codes.
First Published: May 10, 2018, 10:11 AM IST