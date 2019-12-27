Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Live

TRANS-TASMAN TROPHY, 2019/20 2nd Test, Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), Melbourne, 26 - 30 Dec, 2019

1ST INN

Australia

467 (155.1)

Australia
v/s
New Zealand
New Zealand*

43/2 (17.5)

New Zealand trail by 424 runs, MIN. 4.1 Overs Left Today
Stumps

BASIL D'OLIVEIRA TROPHY, 2019/20 1st Test, SuperSport Park, Centurion, 26 - 30 Dec, 2019

1ST INN

South Africa *

277/9 (82.4)

South Africa
v/s
England
England

Toss won by England (decided to field)

fixtures

All matches

2nd Test: AUS VS NZ

live
AUS AUS
NZ NZ

Melbourne

26 Dec, 201905:00 IST

1st Test: SA VS ENG

live
SA SA
ENG ENG

Centurion

26 Dec, 201913:30 IST

2nd Test: SA VS ENG

upcoming
SA SA
ENG ENG

Cape Town

03 Jan, 202014:00 IST

3rd Test: SA VS ENG

upcoming
SA SA
ENG ENG

Port Elizabeth

16 Jan, 202013:30 IST

Cricket Australia CEO Roberts Terms Ganguly's ODI Super Series Idea 'Innovative'

Cricket Australia chief executive Kevin Roberts has termed BCCI President Sourav Ganguly's idea for a four-nation 'ODI Super Series' as "innovative" but stopped short of giving any commitment.

PTI |December 27, 2019, 12:28 PM IST
Cricket Australia CEO Roberts Terms Ganguly's ODI Super Series Idea 'Innovative'

Melbourne: Cricket Australia chief executive Kevin Roberts has termed BCCI President Sourav Ganguly's idea for a four-nation 'ODI Super Series' as "innovative" but stopped short of giving any commitment.

Ganguly had said India will lock horns with England, Australia and one other top cricketing side in an annual ODI series starting 2021.

The move is seen as a counter to prevent ICC from implementing their plan of having a global event organised by the international body in every calendar year.

After a recent meeting with Ganguly in London, England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has said it was open to discussions on the matter.

"I think it's an example of the innovative thinking coming out of the BCCI with Sourav Ganguly as president," Roberts said.

"In his very short time, only a couple of months, we have already seen India commit to and host a day-night Test in Kolkata, so a brilliant result there. And now a suggestion around the Super Series, another potential innovation," he added.

The CA CEO said he will be in India next month and Bangladesh talking about the future cricket calendar. He also said he had discussions with New Zealand and Pakistan "talking about the importance of our future partnership".

Roberts sought to assuage feelings of other Boards, saying that all other nations should also be given opportunities for quality cricket and chances to raise revenue.

"We're really respectful of the importance of our international cricket relationships and our role as a leader in world cricket in supporting the development of cricket in other countries.

"We're looking forward to hosting Afghanistan next year and that is an example of our commitment to world cricket. We have discussions with all member nations of the ICC and take really seriously our role to partner them and working together with them to grow the game around the world.

"Cricket is more or less a religion on the sub-continent. It's absolutely the favourite sport in India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka. We've got to try and make sure we see the game emerging in countries all around the world."

He said that a crowd of more than 80,000 turning up on the Boxing Day at the MCG would help ensure that the fixture between the Trans-Tasman neighbours would become a far more regular occurrence.

He also stated that the MCG would keep the Boxing Day Test for the foreseeable future, as CA negotiates a new stadium deal with the Melbourne Cricket Club.

"We really value the partnership with New Zealand. We are already having some high-level discussions around the cricket calendar from 2023 to 2031 and we absolutely hope and look forward to hosting New Zealand at a Boxing Day Test well before another 32 years pass," Roberts said.

"They are a really important partner and nation in the world of cricket. The reality is there is only one venue in Australia that can host over 80,000 people on Boxing Day as the MCG did yesterday. It was just a picture. That's something we are really grateful for and respect. The MCG Test is one of the two most iconic Tests on the planet, along with the Lord's Test.

"Given the importance of the MCG Test to world cricket, I would like to think it will remain here in perpetuity. There is a bit of work to be done on that front. But you would have to say it is best for world cricket to have a Boxing Day Test in Melbourne for years to come."

GangulyKevin Robertsrobertssourav ganguly

Related stories

I Listened to My Inner Self During Time Away From Team: Ajinkya Rahane
Cricketnext Staff | December 26, 2019, 4:02 PM IST

I Listened to My Inner Self During Time Away From Team: Ajinkya Rahane

Ganguly's Four-nation Tournament Will be Flop Idea, Says Rashid Latif
Cricketnext Staff | December 25, 2019, 1:58 PM IST

Ganguly's Four-nation Tournament Will be Flop Idea, Says Rashid Latif

Goes Unnoticed Sometimes: Ganguly Hails Decade's Highest Wicket-taker Ashwin
Cricketnext Staff | December 25, 2019, 8:38 AM IST

Goes Unnoticed Sometimes: Ganguly Hails Decade's Highest Wicket-taker Ashwin

Also Watch

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Fri, 03 Jan, 2020

ENG v SA
Cape Town

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd Test Test | Thu, 16 January, 2020

ENG v SA
Port Elizabeth All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 New Zealand 3241 112
3 South Africa 3177 102
4 England 4593 102
5 Australia 3672 102
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7364 121
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 10071 258
see more