Cricket Australia Compensates BCB With T20I Series

The CA on Thursday confirmed reports that the proposed two-Test, three-ODI series with Bangladesh that was included in the most recent iteration of the ICC's Future Tours Program for August-September this year will not proceed.
"The window allocated in the ICC FTP for Bangladesh to tour Australia in August this year has been postponed, by mutual agreement by both Cricket Australia and the Bangladesh Cricket Board," a CA spokesman said in a statement.
"Both countries agreed to postponing that tour to be better aligned ahead of the ICC World T20 in 2020 in Australia," he added.
The CA also refuted media reports suggesting that it called off the series later this year due to financial reasons.
First Published: May 10, 2018, 4:39 PM IST