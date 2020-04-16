Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Cricket Australia Furloughs Majority of Staff amid Covid-19 Crisis

The global health crisis has halted professional cricket around the world, leaving most boards bracing for significant revenue reductions.

Reuters |April 16, 2020, 3:52 PM IST
Cricket Australia Furloughs Majority of Staff amid Covid-19 Crisis

Cricket Australia (CA) said on Thursday it has decided to furlough the majority of its staff on reduced pay until the end of the financial year to cope with the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The global health crisis has halted professional cricket around the world, leaving most boards bracing for significant revenue reductions.

"We have made the decision during this period of isolation, where activity has naturally been reduced, to stand down our people on reduced pay (with the exception of a skeleton staff) effective 27 April ..." CA said in a statement.

"We will continue to seek advice from medical experts and relevant government agencies to ensure the health and safety of our people, volunteers and communities, and to return to business as soon as possible."

This year's lucrative Indian Premier League has been postponed indefinitely while a cloud also hangs over the men's Twenty20 World Cup in Australia in October-November.

"Cricket Australia - like all sporting bodies - is planning for a return to training/play although no one is certain when this will be possible at this stage, and many scenarios are being considered," CA said.

"We are conscious of the impact this will have on Australian cricket and are working hard to manage that proactively."

The England and Wales Cricket Board last month announced a 61 million pounds ($75.63 million) aid package to help the English game withstand the financial impact of the pandemic.

